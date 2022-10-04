Is Cerenia Safe For My Cat?

It's bad enough when our pets aren't feeling well, but throwing up is even worse. To get them back into top shape (and enjoying all the treats you spoil them with), vets may suggest an antiemetic.

This prescription medication, which includes Cerenia for cats, helps prevent or treat nausea and vomiting caused by motion sickness, gastroenteritis, or as a side effect of other health issues.

But how safe is Cerenia, and are there any known side effects?

For more insight on giving Cerenia to your cat, and how it can help some cats if they’re feeling under the weather, we spoke to Jamie Fischer, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet.

What is Cerenia for cats?

Cerenia is a brand name for an antiemetic used in cats who are 16 weeks and older. The medication is used to treat acute vomiting and nausea, and how it works is actually pretty interesting.

“The prescription drug, which comes in injectable (administered by your vet) or oral form, heads directly to the brain to stop the neurochemical signal for vomiting,” Fischer told The Dodo.

Pretty fascinating, right?

“Cerenia can be used during surgical procedures as well,” Fischer added. “It’s been shown to help prevent vomiting associated with anesthetic drugs as well as to help relieve visceral pain (abdominal/gastrointestinal pain). It’s also great for motion sickness and usually lasts for about 24 hours.”

It’s important to remember that your cat’s vomiting may be caused by underlying conditions. Cerenia can be given to address your cat’s immediate needs while allowing your vet time to determine the underlying cause behind why your cat’s throwing up.

Side effects of using Cerenia

The most common side effect of Cerenia is pain from the injection itself. According to Fischer, other rarely reported side effects include:

Lethargy

Anorexia

Anaphylactic-type reactions (a sudden drop in blood pressure and trouble breathing)

However, as noted above, side effects are uncommon. That being said, talking with your veterinarian is the best way to find out if using Cerenia is the best remedy for your cat’s vomiting and nausea issues.

Here’s to your cat feeling back to normal in no time, with whatever treatment option your vet recommends.

