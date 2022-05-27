CBD oil has boomed in popularity within the past few years, with many hailing it for its ability to calm nerves, lessen pain and provide all-natural relief for a host of different ailments. And according to some studies, CBD oil can actually do wonders for pets too.

So which CBD oil is best for your cat? There are more than a few available, and the heap of options can be overwhelming for a first-time CBD pet parent.

We reached out to a vet for advice on what to look for in a CBD oil for cats and how to find one that works best for your cat’s needs and health situation.

Benefits of CBD oil for cats

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural cannabis-derived compound that’s used to treat a variety of different mental and physical health conditions.

“CBD oil can help your cats be less aggressive and less anxious, increase their appetite and energy, decrease inflammation and joint pain, and help with allergies, seizures, tumors and cancers,” Dr. Claudine Sievert, veterinary consultant at Stayyy, told The Dodo.

Unlike THC, CBD is non-intoxicating, meaning your pet won’t get “high” after ingesting CBD oil. CBD can be extracted from both marijuana and hemp plants, whereas THC can only be extracted from marijuana plants. Though marijuana- and hemp-derived CBD oil will never contain more than 0.3 percent THC, that percentage is not nearly enough to cause intoxication.

These two compounds interact differently with our (and our animals’) endocannabinoid system, which is connected to our central nervous system and regulates our bodies.

If your cat’s suffering from anxiety, having a hard time eating, dealing with arthritis or tumors, or having other health issues, CBD may be a great holistic approach to helping her feel better.

How to find the right CBD oil for cats

So, how can pet parents find the best CBD oil for their cats?

“The first thing you need to figure out is what you want the effect of the CBD oil [to be],” Dr. Sievert said. “There are so many different types of CBD oil, and each one has its specific focus. A kitty suffering from low appetite won't want to take one geared towards pain. So look at the different types and determine what you want.”

There are three main types of CBD on the market:

CBD isolate is pure CBD and doesn’t contain any other compounds. It often comes in crystalized or powder form.

is pure CBD and doesn’t contain any other compounds. It often comes in crystalized or powder form. Full-spectrum CBD oil contains more cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant as well as essential oils and terpenes (aromatic compounds that have an effect on the body), including 0.3 percent THC or less.

contains more cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant as well as essential oils and terpenes (aromatic compounds that have an effect on the body), including 0.3 percent THC or less. Broad-spectrum CBD oil contains added cannabinoids without THC.

Is hemp oil the same as CBD oil?

Hemp oil or hemp seed oil is not necessarily the same as CBD oil, and many hemp oils contain little to no CBD compounds.

Hemp oil, which is best used to aid nutrition, is made by cold-pressing hemp seeds, whereas CBD is extracted from the plant itself. However, hemp oil can mimic some benefits of CBD, such as reducing anxiety, thanks to it being rich in omega-3s and terpenes.

CBD can also be sold in a hemp carrier oil, which combines the best of both hemp and CBD. So fully read the label in order to get the exact thing you’re looking for.

Best CBD oil for cats

The best CBD oil for your cat is definitely going to be one that is recommended by your vet.

“Make sure to talk to your veterinarian before giving your cat CBD oil,” Dr. Sievert said. “While safe for most cats, it may not be safe for all. The vet can help you determine the correct dosage of CBD for your pet. Most of them suggest [a] 1–5 mg [serving] per 10 pounds of body weight.”

But if you’d like to bring some options to your vet appointment for discussion, then these are the best, highly rated CBD oils for cats that pet parents love.