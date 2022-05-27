Best CBD Oil For Cats With Pain Or Anxiety
A vet weighs in on how to find the best CBD oil.
CBD oil has boomed in popularity within the past few years, with many hailing it for its ability to calm nerves, lessen pain and provide all-natural relief for a host of different ailments. And according to some studies, CBD oil can actually do wonders for pets too.
So which CBD oil is best for your cat? There are more than a few available, and the heap of options can be overwhelming for a first-time CBD pet parent.
We reached out to a vet for advice on what to look for in a CBD oil for cats and how to find one that works best for your cat’s needs and health situation.
Benefits of CBD oil for cats
Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural cannabis-derived compound that’s used to treat a variety of different mental and physical health conditions.
“CBD oil can help your cats be less aggressive and less anxious, increase their appetite and energy, decrease inflammation and joint pain, and help with allergies, seizures, tumors and cancers,” Dr. Claudine Sievert, veterinary consultant at Stayyy, told The Dodo.
Unlike THC, CBD is non-intoxicating, meaning your pet won’t get “high” after ingesting CBD oil. CBD can be extracted from both marijuana and hemp plants, whereas THC can only be extracted from marijuana plants. Though marijuana- and hemp-derived CBD oil will never contain more than 0.3 percent THC, that percentage is not nearly enough to cause intoxication.
These two compounds interact differently with our (and our animals’) endocannabinoid system, which is connected to our central nervous system and regulates our bodies.
If your cat’s suffering from anxiety, having a hard time eating, dealing with arthritis or tumors, or having other health issues, CBD may be a great holistic approach to helping her feel better.
How to find the right CBD oil for cats
So, how can pet parents find the best CBD oil for their cats?
“The first thing you need to figure out is what you want the effect of the CBD oil [to be],” Dr. Sievert said. “There are so many different types of CBD oil, and each one has its specific focus. A kitty suffering from low appetite won't want to take one geared towards pain. So look at the different types and determine what you want.”
There are three main types of CBD on the market:
- CBD isolate is pure CBD and doesn’t contain any other compounds. It often comes in crystalized or powder form.
- Full-spectrum CBD oil contains more cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant as well as essential oils and terpenes (aromatic compounds that have an effect on the body), including 0.3 percent THC or less.
- Broad-spectrum CBD oil contains added cannabinoids without THC.
Is hemp oil the same as CBD oil?
Hemp oil or hemp seed oil is not necessarily the same as CBD oil, and many hemp oils contain little to no CBD compounds.
Hemp oil, which is best used to aid nutrition, is made by cold-pressing hemp seeds, whereas CBD is extracted from the plant itself. However, hemp oil can mimic some benefits of CBD, such as reducing anxiety, thanks to it being rich in omega-3s and terpenes.
CBD can also be sold in a hemp carrier oil, which combines the best of both hemp and CBD. So fully read the label in order to get the exact thing you’re looking for.
Best CBD oil for cats
The best CBD oil for your cat is definitely going to be one that is recommended by your vet.
“Make sure to talk to your veterinarian before giving your cat CBD oil,” Dr. Sievert said. “While safe for most cats, it may not be safe for all. The vet can help you determine the correct dosage of CBD for your pet. Most of them suggest [a] 1–5 mg [serving] per 10 pounds of body weight.”
But if you’d like to bring some options to your vet appointment for discussion, then these are the best, highly rated CBD oils for cats that pet parents love.
It’s difficult to have your pet ingest CBD isolate in its purest form because of the fact that it only comes in crystalized or powder form. But a great oil that’s made with CBD isolate is the Medterra CBD drops made with coconut-derived MCT oil and full-spectrum hemp extract. You can grab these drops in chicken and beef flavors, and it's offered in a low dose of 150 mg (which amounts to about 5 mg per serving).
A much-loved low-dose, full-spectrum CBD oil for cats is the one from Honest Paws. It’s made with full-spectrum hemp oil and contains 125 mg of CBD, which relieves anxiety and stress while boosting immune health and reducing skin allergies.
This broad-spectrum CBD oil from HolistaPet contains 0 percent THC and comes in a low dose of 150 mg. The CBD comes in hemp seed oil, which helps digestive issues and improves skin and coat.
If you want to skip the CBD for now and see how hemp oil works for your cat, try the Billion Paws hemp oil, which has rave reviews on Amazon. It’s rich in omegas and supports joint and digestive health. And it may decrease pet anxiety and arthritis pain.
Again, make sure you consult your vet before starting your cat on a CBD regimen. This will ensure you’re giving her the right dosage.
Your cat’s only a few drops away from living a less stressful and/or painful life. And her newfound lease on life may inspire you to try CBD for yourself!
