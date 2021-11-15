Best CBD Oil For Dogs: Top Picks And Safety Guide

All you have to do is open your phone once to see something about one of the latest trends in pet health: CBD for dogs.

And just like with any new trend, there’s a ton of information out there to sift through. But what should you actually listen to?

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Jamie Richardson, medical chief of staff at Small Door Veterinary in New York City, to find out more about CBD for dogs.

What is CBD for dogs?



Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a compound found in cannabis and hemp and is believed to help treat a number of conditions in dogs, including pain and anxiety.

CBD products come in a variety of forms, including oils, chews and sprays.

Is CBD safe for dogs?



While CBD companies will say that their products are totally safe for pets, Dr. Richardson wanted to make a couple of things clear.

“Firstly, it’s important to note that we do not currently have a lot of research-based evidence on either the effectiveness or safety of CBD in dogs,” Dr. Richardson told The Dodo. “Also, the Food and Drug Administration has not officially approved CBD products for therapeutic use in pets.”

However, according to Dr. Richardson, for many dogs, quality-controlled CBD is unlikely to be harmful, as long as they don’t suffer from any underlying diseases or take any medications that may affect their ability to metabolize CBD products.

“We recommend you always talk to your veterinarian before giving your dog CBD,” Dr. Richardson advised.

Benefits of CBD for dogs



According to Dr. Richardson, CBD has been proposed as a treatment for a number of conditions, including:

Anxiety

Stress

Seizure disorders

Chronic pain

“There are not a great deal of scientific studies proving its effectiveness yet, but there is plenty of anecdotal evidence suggesting benefits, and many studies are currently in progress,” Dr. Richardson said.

One condition that CBD has been proven to help is osteoarthritis in dogs. “A study from Cornell University showed that nearly all dogs with osteoarthritis had improved pain scores and evaluations when taking CBD twice daily, compared to the dogs who received a placebo treatment,” Dr. Richardson said.

How to calculate CBD dosage for dogs



Since the FDA has not officially approved CBD products for therapeutic use in dogs, Dr. Richardson said there are no official guidelines about dosing — especially because not every product contains the same amount of CBD.

“Different products also contain different amounts of CBD, so dosing will always be product-specific,” Dr. Richardson said. “It’s therefore extremely important to always follow the manufacturer’s recommended guidelines when calculating doses.”

So don’t forget to read the labels on any CBD product you’re giving your pup to make sure she’s taking the right dosage for her body weight.

How to find the best CBD for dogs



As with humans, there is a vast range of CBD products for pets on the market, with little to no regulation or quality control. “We recommend choosing products/brands that have been involved with scientific research, go through rigorous quality control measures and provide thorough information on dosages and ingredient lists,” Dr. Richardson said.

So when it came to the best CBD oil for dogs, Dr. Richardson was very adamant about only giving your dog CBD products from companies that are extremely serious about undergoing quality control.

We recommend choosing products/brands that have been involved with scientific research, go through rigorous quality control measures and provide thorough information on dosages and ingredient lists.