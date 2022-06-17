Your Cat Scratches The Sofa Because He Loves You, Study Says

Cats may have a reputation of being aloof and unaffectionate, but they’re a lot more in tune with their surroundings than you might think — and they have an interesting way of showing their love, too.

In a new study published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior, veterinary psychologists in Brazil surveyed 500 cat parents on the emotional bond they have with their cats, and how that closeness affects their cats’ behavior.

Cat parents — before you keep reading, you might want to go cover up your furniture.

Scientists have concluded that cats who feel close to their humans are more likely to scratch furniture around the house. Ummm … thanks, kitty?

While the reason for this link remains unclear, scientists found that the cats in the survey who scratched furniture and destroyed objects the most were directly connected to a high level of emotional closeness with their humans. This assessment was based on interviews with cat owners and how in-depth their descriptions were of their cats’ personality and behavior.

Researchers were also able to conclude that cat parents may just expect and tolerate this behavior, as scratching appeared to be corrected less than other problem behaviors, like aggression, excessive vocalization (meowing) and peeing outside of the litter box.

Meanwhile, cat parents who didn’t report having scratched furniture had a lower level of emotional closeness with their cats, based on the lack of description they gave to questions about their cats’ personality and behavior.

In the report of their study, researchers wrote, “Evidence supports that cats' behavior influences the level of emotional closeness between the animals and the owners.”

There are a couple additional takeaways from the survey worth noting.

The majority of survey participants (90 percent) were female, and researchers found the level of emotional closeness was higher in this group than in male owners. Perhaps cats like females better?

Also, having other pets and making frequent visits to the vet were also linked to a higher level of emotional closeness between cats and their humans.

Cats really are more social than we give them credit for, and their love for us clearly knows no bounds. Though, to be fair, there are perfectly good cat scratchers they could be using instead of the couch … we’re just saying.