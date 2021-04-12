Options For Cats Who Don’t Vibe With Catnip

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Most cats go crazy for catnip — but for some reason, not yours.

But that doesn’t mean your BFF has to miss out on that euphoric feeling!

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Vanessa Spano, a veterinarian at Behavior Vets in New York City, who explained that there are actually catnip alternatives that your cat might vibe with instead.

And turns out, if your cat isn’t obsessed with catnip, he’s not alone.

“Which individual feline responds in this way to catnip actually has genetic origin, as about 25 percent or more of domesticated felines will not respond,” Dr. Spano told The Dodo.

According to Dr. Spano, if your cat falls into that category, he can try alternatives like silvervine, valerian, or Tatarian honeysuckle.

It might just take some trial and error to find out what kind your cat likes.

“Unfortunately, there is no way to predict ahead of time whether or not your feline will respond to catnip or [an alternative],” Dr. Spano said. “But just because a cat may not respond to one of the products above does not mean he will not respond to the others!”

The Dodo rounded up a bunch of catnip alternatives for your cat to try.