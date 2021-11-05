Can Cats Get The Zoomies?

You probably thought the zoomies are just a dog thing — until you noticed your cat sprinting all over your living room for seemingly no reason.

Yes, cat zoomies are a real thing, and there are actually a bunch of reasons your BFF might be racing around at the speed of light.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Megan Dundas, a veterinarian and practice owner at Lincolndale Veterinary Center in New York, to find out everything you need to know about your cat’s zoomies and how you can help him get all that energy out safely.

What are cat zoomies?



“Zoomies are a term used to describe short bursts of hyperactivity in dogs and cats,” Dr. Dundas told The Dodo. “Zoomies are a benign way for a cat to work out some excess energy.”

Believe it or not, there’s actually a scientific term for “zoomies.” They’re officially known as frenetic random activity periods (FRAPs) in the veterinary community.

Why do cats get the zoomies?



Cats basically get the zoomies when they suddenly have a lot of energy all at once and don’t really know what to do with it.

These bursts of energy tend to happen at expected times, like when he’s playing with toys or after a catnap. But sometimes they’re a little more random — like after pooping.

“Bouts of zooming are typically seen after the cat wakes up from a nap, after a bathroom break or during their ‘witching hour’ or typical playtime,” Dr. Dundas said.

Cat zoomies after pooping



You might’ve noticed your cat will start zooming around after he’s done pooping in his litter box. Totally weird, right?

Turns out it’s a pretty common thing cats do.

“Regarding zoomies seen after a bathroom break, this may be due to relief from an uncomfortable bowel movement or urination,” Dr. Dundas said.

He could just be so happy that he got it all out of his system that he’s running around out of pure joy.

However, if your cat is maybe too backed up, or having any other issues when he’s doing his business, you’re going to want to reach out to your vet.

“Let your vet know if you notice anything else unusual around the time that your cat is using the litter box, whether it's a matter of the cat spending a long time in the box, not producing anything or crying out while using the litter box,” Dr. Dundas said.

How to stop cat zoomies



Cat zoomies aren’t something you really have to stop unless you’re concerned about your pet’s health, his energy bursts are a little destructive and could cause him to get hurt, or the 4 a.m. sprints are keeping you up.

“Assuming there are no health issues (regarding the bathroom break zoomies in particular), there is no need to necessarily do anything,” Dr. Dundas said. “If your cat is feeling playful during this time, join in on the fun with their favorite toy.” (Unless, of course, your cat gets the zoomies in the middle of the night, in which case you might need some solutions!)

Use cat enrichment toys



Cat enrichment toys are great for helping your cat get all that excitement out in a less chaotic way than those frantic zoomies.

“The very best way to chill a cat out is to play with it and burn up that physical energy,” Dr. Dundas said. “Ideally the cats should have enrichment in the home that stimulates their minds and bodies.”

If your cat is food motivated, a slow feeder or puzzle toy could be super helpful at redirecting his energy away from all that zooming around. And if your cat zooms at night, stuff your slow feeder before bed to keep him occupied and get that energy out earlier in the evening.

“Puzzle feeders are a great way to stimulate cats and burn up some mental and physical energy,” Dr. Dundas said. “They are only suitable for dry food, however.”

We tried out the Catit Digger puzzle feeder on our own cats, and they absolutely loved it.

Get it from Amazon for $15.99

When playing with your cat, you can’t really go wrong with the tried and true laser pointer to help tire your cat out.

“Laser pointers work well, but be sure to let your cat ‘catch’ the dot of the laser to avoid frustration in this predatory species,” Dr. Dundas said.

Try this laser pointer from Chewy for $11.99

Or this automatic laser toy from Chewy for $19.92

Try cat training



You could even give some training a try — yes, cat training — to keep your cat calm and prevent the zoomies.

“Some cats respond really well to training sessions of maybe 20 to 30 minutes or so,” Dr. Dundas said. “This could involve asking your cat to work their way stepwise through an obstacle course of sorts or even performing certain tricks.”

Try these cat tunnels from Amazon for $24.99

Or these cat activity wall shelves from Amazon for $79.95

Try calming supplements for cats



Calming supplements for cats might also be a good idea in case he’s still hopped up after playtime.

“Zylkene and Solliquin are two supplements to help calm cats where the zooming may be excessive or destructive, or the cat is hyperactive in general,” Dr. Dundas said.

Get Zylkene supplements from Chewy for $29.95

Or get Solliquin chews from Chewy for $33.99

Your cat can — and probably will — get the zoomies at some point. When that happens, help him get his energy out with some playtime and training.

If he’s still really riled up, a supplement could help calm him down after a bout of the zoomies.