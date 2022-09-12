How Old Is My Cat In Human Years?
Here's how to figure out your cat's age.
Is your cat wise beyond his years … and he's only 2? As it turns out, cats actually age way faster than humans. So how old is your cat, really?
Well, there’s no sense speculating (although, playing the guessing game can be fun, too)!
When it comes to cats, their age, average lifespan — and even details on the oldest cat ever — we’ve got you covered.
If you want to know how old your cat really is, keep reading to find out how to calculate cat years to human years and how to figure out his age. You just might be surprised at the answer.
How to calculate cat years to human years
Since cats age more rapidly than humans do, how does that work when it comes to calculating their age compared to humans?
In order to calculate cat years to human years, age guidelines were created by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), International Cat Care and the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP).
Here’s what they came up with:
- Your cat’s first year of life is equal to approximately 15 human years.
- Your cat’s second year of life is equal to an additional nine years.
- After the second year of your cat’s life, each additional year is equal to about four human years.
Take a look at the chart below to find out how old your cat would be if he were a person.
How can you tell a cat’s age?
If you recently adopted a cat, you might be wondering how to tell his age. Your vet can most likely give you a range, but there are some ways you can get an idea of the life stage your cat’s in.
- Teeth — Cats will have all their adult teeth by around 6 months of age. For cats over 6 months, look at the color of their teeth and the buildup on them. Older cats may have yellowing and tartar buildup.
- Eyes — Young cats’ eyes are clear and bright, while older cats have cloudier eyes.
- Coat — Kittens have super soft fur. As a cat ages, his coat becomes coarser and thicker. Senior cats can have some gray hairs.
- Grooming — Cats are extremely clean, but as they get older, they may not clean themselves as much.
- Certain diseases — Senior cats can develop certain illnesses that don’t typically occur in young kittens, like kidney disease.
- Weight — Older cats can sometimes lose weight as they lose muscle mass and don’t process protein the same way younger cats do.
How long do cats live?
The average life expectancy for a cat is around 10 to 15 years. Some cats can even live to be up to 20 years old (which would make them about 96 years old in human years!).
But a cat’s lifespan depends on a number of factors, including:
- Environment (indoor versus outdoor)
- Breed
- Diet
- Vet care
- Neuter or spay status
How old is the oldest cat?
The oldest cat was a cat named Creme Puff, who lived to be 38 years old! That’s around 168 years old in human years!
So be sure to take good care of your cat, and maybe he’ll even become the next oldest cat in the world.