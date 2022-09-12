How Old Is My Cat In Human Years?

Is your cat wise beyond his years … and he's only 2? As it turns out, cats actually age way faster than humans. So how old is your cat, really?

Well, there’s no sense speculating (although, playing the guessing game can be fun, too)!

When it comes to cats, their age, average lifespan — and even details on the oldest cat ever — we’ve got you covered.

If you want to know how old your cat really is, keep reading to find out how to calculate cat years to human years and how to figure out his age. You just might be surprised at the answer.

How to calculate cat years to human years

Since cats age more rapidly than humans do, how does that work when it comes to calculating their age compared to humans?

In order to calculate cat years to human years, age guidelines were created by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), International Cat Care and the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP).

Here’s what they came up with:

Your cat’s first year of life is equal to approximately 15 human years.

Your cat’s second year of life is equal to an additional nine years.

After the second year of your cat’s life, each additional year is equal to about four human years.

Take a look at the chart below to find out how old your cat would be if he were a person.