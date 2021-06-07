These Cat Water Fountains Will Change The Way Your Cat Drinks

What’s that old saying again? Oh, right — You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink. “Horse” should be replaced with “cat” because, as all cat parents will tell you, trying to get your BFF to stay hydrated is a seemingly endless battle.

That is, unless you have a water fountain specifically designed to entice your cat to keep coming back.

Amazon shoppers can find an awesome variety of cat water fountains on the site, including the below top-rated favorites among cat parents that are all eligible for Amazon Prime.

Cats may be finicky about drinking out of a water bowl, but there’s no way their curiosity won’t be piqued when they see one of these water features appear on the kitchen floor.