The 11 Coolest Cat-Themed Wall Art Pieces On The Internet
That are actually stylish 👏
Want to show off your love of cats with some wall art, but don’t want it to look tacky?
Well, you’ve come to the right place.
The Dodo rounded up the best cat wall art pieces on the internet that are actually pretty stylish and don’t give off crazy-cat-person vibes (that much).
If your home has a witchy feel, you might like this cat poster that looks like a cool antique tarot card.
This art exhibition poster says, “I love cats and I’m classy AF.”
This poster is cute and has a terra-cotta color palette that will fit right in with modern and minimalist home decor.
Even if you’ve never seen this 1941 film, this poster is still pretty awesome. It would make a great gift for parents of black cats — or fans of the movie.
A print of a cat on a turntable wearing headphones while raising the roof? Yes, I’ll take two.
This picture is for those who like their art to be vintage and just a little ridiculous.
There’s no better cat art print than one of your own cat’s adorable face. This artist makes a super simple design that looks amazing and is totally customizable.
This print has so many beautiful patterns with the perfect mix of bright colors; and you can’t forget the adorably tiny cat snoozing in the arm chair. So cute.
Put your cat on a canvas with this customizable pet portrait.
If you want to add a splash of color to your room, this bright and funky abstract cat art will make the perfect statement piece.
If this piece of art doesn’t make you want to move to the countryside, nothing will. This canvas print is the perfect ode to the black cat; it’s whimsical, colorful and just a beautiful piece of art that is seriously museum-quality.
