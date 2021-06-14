1 min read

The 11 Coolest Cat-Themed Wall Art Pieces On The Internet

That are actually stylish 👏

By Sam Schwab

Published on 6/14/2021

Want to show off your love of cats with some wall art, but don’t want it to look tacky?

Well, you’ve come to the right place.

The Dodo rounded up the best cat wall art pieces on the internet that are actually pretty stylish and don’t give off crazy-cat-person vibes (that much).

Cat wall art
The Empress Poster by thiagocorrea
$16
$20
If your home has a witchy feel, you might like this cat poster that looks like a cool antique tarot card.
Cat wall art
Exhibition Cat Poster by jasonsmith4
$17
This art exhibition poster says, “I love cats and I’m classy AF.”
Cat wall art
Cat Lady Boho Wall Art
$17
This poster is cute and has a terra-cotta color palette that will fit right in with modern and minimalist home decor.
Call wall prints
Digital Fusion Prints The Black Cat Movie Poster (1941)
$19
Even if you’ve never seen this 1941 film, this poster is still pretty awesome. It would make a great gift for parents of black cats — or fans of the movie.
Cat wall art
DJ Cat Canvas Wall Art
$20
A print of a cat on a turntable wearing headphones while raising the roof? Yes, I’ll take two.
Cat wall art
Serengeti Cat Riding Whale Vintage Collage Print Tea Stained cat art
$23
This picture is for those who like their art to be vintage and just a little ridiculous.
Cat wall art
Personalized Ragamuffin Cat Fine Art Print
$25
There’s no better cat art print than one of your own cat’s adorable face. This artist makes a super simple design that looks amazing and is totally customizable.
Cat wall art
Tuxedo Cat Napping in Chair by the Window Art Print by larameintjes
$36
$45
This print has so many beautiful patterns with the perfect mix of bright colors; and you can’t forget the adorably tiny cat snoozing in the arm chair. So cute.
Call wall prints
Custom Cat Portrait Canvas Wall Art
$50
Put your cat on a canvas with this customizable pet portrait.
Cat wall art
Kate and Laurel Sylvie 3 Cats Framed Canvas Wall Art by Rachel Lee
$50
If you want to add a splash of color to your room, this bright and funky abstract cat art will make the perfect statement piece.
Cat wall art
Summer Cat
$108
$215
If this piece of art doesn’t make you want to move to the countryside, nothing will. This canvas print is the perfect ode to the black cat; it’s whimsical, colorful and just a beautiful piece of art that is seriously museum-quality.
