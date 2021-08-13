10 Of The Funniest Cat Videos For Kids

Cats pretend to be super serious, but they’re actually pretty hilarious — especially when they’re doing something they’re not supposed to!

If you love watching cat videos, you’ve come to the right place, because The Dodo rounded up 10 of our absolute best cat videos for kids.

From a cat who refuses to step on the kitchen floor, to a cat who’s in love with a loaf of bread, these funny cat videos will put a smile on your face — no matter your age!

Cats vs … Everything

Cats will fight anything and everything — boxes, bottles, mirrors and even vegetables for some reason.

This jumping game gets really intense

Who knew you could have so much fun with toilet paper?

This cat won’t step on the kitchen floor

She’s playing the world’s biggest game of “the floor is lava.”

This is what life with a cat is like

But it’s totally worth it!

A cat who’s in love with bread

She knows what she likes!

Cosmo isn’t so sure about his new brother

But watch what happens in just a few days!

This mom trained her cat to “speak”

And she is VERY clear about what she wants.

Joy brings her parents so many gifts.

And she gets pretty creative with them …

This guy became roommates with a stray cat

You know you’re special when a cat chooses you.

Carrot is just one of the girls

And she’s the best classmate (and bride) ever.



