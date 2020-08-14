Cat Trees And Condos Your Cat Will Probably Move In To

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Cats love exploring — but they also love having a home base to come back to.

That’s where cat condos come in. These towering posts rise above ground and give your cat plenty of space to play, hide and watch over their kingdom — AKA your house.

Since cat condos can come in all shapes and sizes, there’s definitely one out there made perfectly for your own cat’s personality and habits — and that you wouldn’t mind adding to your decor.

Here are some of the most wildly creative cat trees and condos the internet has to offer.

60" Henrietta Cat Tree