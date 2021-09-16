Here's How To Travel With Your Cat In The Car (Or On A Plane!)

If you’re planning on traveling with your cat, you might be looking for advice so that she doesn’t have a total meltdown.

Whether you’re taking your cat on an adventure in the car, or you’re going somewhere even more exotic where you’ll be boarding an airplane, cats aren’t the best at coping with new situations, so you’ll want to do some research so that she can feel as comfortable and safe as possible on your trip.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Catherine Lenox, a veterinarian and regulatory veterinary manager at Royal Canin, for some cat travel tips to make the next trip with your BFF totally stress-free.

How to travel with a cat in a car

Your cat might not like riding in the car right away, so it’s important to take the time to make sure she’s comfortable.

Before you hit the road, you should consider getting her a cat carrier, which can be a super safe way to travel with your cat in the car.

Once you have a comfy cat carrier for the car, Dr. Lenox suggests some steps to make the car ride less stressful for your cat.

Let her get used to the carrier

Some cats will simply refuse to go into a carrier, so instead of forcing her (which you should never do), let her get used to it by introducing it slowly. “Keep it out so your cat can explore it during its normal day-to-day behavior so it doesn’t seem scary when it shows up for a car trip,” Dr. Lenox told The Dodo.

You can also put treats inside her carrier every so often so your cat knows that good things happen there.

Make the car ride less scary

Right before your trip, you’ll want to make sure you have a few of her favorite items packed so she stays happy and calm.

“When you get to the car, make the ride as comfortable as possible with familiar bedding, small amounts of treats (not enough to make your cat carsick) and toys,” Dr. Lenox said.

Keep the carrier covered and secure

You might also want to bring a blanket along for the car ride to cover your cat’s carrier in case she gets nervous, which can help her feel more hidden and protected.

“Cover the carrier in the car and make sure the carrier is secure so it doesn’t move around with your cat inside of it,” Dr. Lenox said.

Most carriers come with straps to slide a seat belt through to secure the carrier to the seat. If you’re looking to buy a cat carrier for car travel, make sure it has that feature.

Consider practicing

If you’re planning on going on a longer car trip with your cat, Dr. Lenox suggests taking some shorter test drives before the longer trip to get your cat familiar with traveling in the car.

Talk to your veterinarian

“If your cat is very anxious and stressed in the car, talk to your veterinarian before taking your cat on a ride,” Dr. Lenox said. “There are medications and other products, such as pheromones, that may help reduce stress so the car ride can be comfortable for your cat.”

How to travel with a cat on a plane

According to Dr. Lenox, traveling with your cat on a plane is similar to how you’d prep her for a car ride, so many of the same principles apply.

The main differences are that plane trips tend to be longer and you can’t take any practice plane runs. Because of this, you’ll want to really make sure that you have some strategies in place.

Make her carrier comfortable

Just like with car rides, you’ll want to make sure your cat’s carrier is as comfortable as possible. Put familiar bedding and toys in her carrier before the trip (without overcrowding it — she should be able to stand up and turn around comfortably in her carrier), and keep the carrier out days before so she can get used to it.

Only take her in the cabin

While you can check your cat on an airplane as cargo, it’s way better for your cat (and for you) to have her right there with you as your carry-on.

Check with your airline, but most will accept your cat as a carry-on as long as she can fit comfortably in an airline-approved carrier under the seat. Some fees usually apply.

Talk to your veterinarian

Many cats will need medications to help calm them for a long and unfamiliar trip, but these medications are only available with a prescription, and you’ll need to plan ahead. “Your veterinarian will be your best resource to come up with ideas to keep your cat comfortable during the trip,” Dr. Lenox advised.

Consider calming products and cat travel anxiety medicine

According to Dr. Lenox, there are several products, including medications, pheromones and food, that can help keep your cat calm when faced with the drama of travel.

Prescription medication

“The medications will only be available from your veterinarian, and make sure you discuss timing on when to give it before a trip,” Dr. Lenox said. “Some medications have to be given an hour or two before the trip, while others can be given closer to departure.”

Pheromones

“Pheromones, such as Feliway, can help cats feel more comfortable,” Dr. Lenox said.

When using this spray, Dr. Lenox recommends not using it directly on your cat. “Don’t spray it directly on your cat; rather, spray it on your cat’s bedding so your cat feels more calm and less stressed when in its carrier,” Dr. Lenox said.

Diet

According to Dr. Lenox, your cat’s diet can help keep her calm during travel.

There are veterinary diets that contain nutrients to help your cat feel more calm and content.

These diets are prescription only, so you’ll have to inquire with your veterinarian to see if they’re right for your cat’s individual situation. “Be sure to plan ahead and discuss this option with your veterinarian to see if this diet is right for your cat before your trip,” Dr. Lenox said.

Overall, your vet will be the best resource for anything related to your cat, so be sure to ask your vet clinic about any concerns you have regarding your cat’s health or travel.

