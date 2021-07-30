6 Cat Travel Bags That'll Make You Plan Your Next Trip
Bags your cat won’t hate 🙀
Planning to hit the road (or catch a flight) with your cat?
Whether you have a cat who actually loves traveling, or you need to get your cat from point A to point B, a travel bag designed specifically for cats is the best way to make the experience less stressful for everybody.
These cat travel bags are perfect for giving your cat her own space when you travel together, while also keeping her safe and comfortable.
Ready to jet set to your next adventure? This TSA-approved cat travel bag is built for your cat’s optimal comfort (it even comes with its own comfy wool mat!). It also comes in a variety of colors, so you can match it to your suitcase!
This bag might seem like a splurge, but it’ll definitely be a home away from home for your cat. Especially with its interior cushion that folds out to a comfortable cat bed!
This travel bag is super cute, so you and your cat can arrive at your destination in style. It’s also fully collapsible for easy storage.
Are backpacks more your style? This bag lets you be totally hands-free while letting your cat check out the world around her.
If you like unique cat backpacks, these bubble backpacks are a thing, and they’re just as ridiculous (and cute!) as they sound.
This bag comes with some important items your cat would need for traveling, including her very own water bowl and a machine-washable bed.
This bag is designed to give your cat even more room to breathe. It has expandable sides that’ll let her stretch out and not feel as claustrophobic (unless she thrives in small spaces, of course).