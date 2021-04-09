Help! My Cat Is Traumatized After Going To The Vet!

The only thing worse than trying to get an angry cat into his carrier is trying to get an angry cat into his carrier so he can go to the vet.

That’s probably because your cat has felt a little traumatized after past vet visits. (If you hate going to the dentist, you can totally relate.)

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Vanessa Spano, a veterinarian at Behavior Vets in New York City, to find out what you can do to make your cat feel more comfortable — and less traumatized — at the vet.

Why your cat gets so traumatized at the vet

In general, when your cat is acting angry or aggressive, it’s usually because he’s scared.

And there are a bunch of reasons why your cat could be afraid of the vet.

“The vet’s [office] is associated with potentially uncomfortable procedures, such as being poked with needles, and not feeling well,” Dr. Spano told The Dodo.

It’s also a new environment — with tons of strange sounds and smells, thanks to the other animals there — and that’s enough to spook even the bravest cat.

“Especially for indoor-only cats, this may be one of the few, if only, times they leave the only world they know, their home,” Dr. Spano explained. “Additionally, depending on the feline's genetics and upbringing, he/she may be fearful of people and handling regardless, and both of these triggers are unavoidable for them when at the clinic.”

Why your cat gets angry on the way to the vet

Sometimes, the trip alone will make your cat angry or afraid.

That could because your cat simply hates his carrier.

He might also just know once he’s in his carrier or the car that he’s headed to that scary vet clinic, and he feels traumatized after past visits.

“Likely [your cat isn’t] taken on many a fun trip outside of the home, as they may not find that ‘fun,’” Dr. Spano explained. “So the few, or only, associations they have with their carriers and the car [are going to] the vet's.”

How to keep your cat from being traumatized by the vet

“It is impossible to cure, or completely eliminate, fear or anxiety in general,” Dr. Spano said. “So if your kitty already has a fear of the vet, [he] may always experience some sort of discomfort there.”

But even if you can’t completely erase that fear, there are things you can do to make those trips a bit more manageable, so he might no longer feel the need to get aggressive.

These things could also help to keep him from feeling so traumatized after each vet visit, or from dreading the next one.

“It is so important from the get-go to make vet appointments as fun and low-stress as possible,” Dr. Spano explained. “I recommend spraying your kitty's carrier with the pheromone product Feliway 15 to 20 minutes before you plan on putting her in it, as this may have a calming effect.”

You should also try to desensitize your cat from being handled by a vet by gradually getting him used to being touched, as long as that doesn’t stress him out.

Creating positive associations with being touched — like showering him with treats when you do pet him — is a good way to get him used to being handled.

And once he’s there, you can continue to shower him with treats. “Try distracting your kitty with something tasty, like baby food or squeeze cheese, while being examined,” Dr. Spano said.

If those don’t work, then talk to your vet, because your cat might actually need antianxiety medication to make trips to the vet a little easier.

