11 Toys Every Cat-Obsessed Kid Will Love

These cat-themed toys are the cutest ever 😻

By Ellen Schmidt

Published on 12/12/2022

Looking for a gift for the cat-obsessed kid in your life? We’ve got you covered!

We’ve rounded up some of the most fun cat toys for kids that will harness their creativity, imagination and love for felines all in one. And sure, while it might not be the same as getting them an actual cat as a gift, these toys all come pretty close.

Whether it’s a present around the holidays, a birthday gift or just because, these cat-themed toys will be a hit!

A classic book and toy set: Yottoy Huckle Cat Soft Toy With Car And Richard Scarry Hardcover Book (ages 3+)
$26

This soft plush Huckle Cat doll and car combined with Richard Scarry’s classic book “What Do People Do All Day?” makes a great gift! We love when a toy can help foster a love of reading, too.

The cutest way to save money: Barelove Cat Cartoon Piggy Bank (all ages)
$17

When you place a coin on top of this bank, the lid opens and a kitten pops out and snatches the coin with her paw. A pretty adorable way to save money! (You can access the coins on the bottom of the bank.) This cat bank requires two AA batteries (not included). 

Cats, cats and more cats: EOIVSH Cat Figures Toy Set (ages 3+)
$18

What’s better than one toy kitty? 10 toy kitties! This set includes four in a standing pose, four in sitting poses, one licking his hand and one stretching. And all are super cute!

The sweetest family: Calico Critters Maple Cat Family (ages 3+)
$16

Calico Critters is a popular line of collectable animal characters that encourage imaginative and pretend play. The Maple family would be perfect for a kid who loves cats!

For the artistic kiddo: Ooly Cat Parade Gel Crayons (ages 3+
$18

These cat-shaped gel crayons are perfect for the kid who loves to draw and do art! Bonus points if they like drawing cats, too.

As real as it gets: Hammacher Schlemmer The Lifelike Companion Cat (all ages)
$150

This plush kitty stuffed animal is very lifelike (and super cute, too). When petted or hugged, this stuffed toy will meow or purr to become even more real. It includes four C batteries and comes in orange tabby, black-and-white tuxedo, and silver with white mitts. 

An animated cutie: Westminster Cloud The Mechanical Kitten (ages 6+)
$20

This animated toy can walk, nod her head, curl her tail, walk and pounce! She’ll be a great companion for the little cat lover in your life. All it needs are two AA batteries (not included).  

Time for a tea party: Jewelkeeper 15-Piece Kids Tin Tea Set And Carrying Case (ages 3+)
$28
$35

For the child who loves to host tea parties, this sweet tea party set with adorable cat design will be a hit! It comes with a teapot; four cups, saucers and plates; a serving tray; and a carrying case for easy storage.

For future doctors: Magic4U Pet Cat Carrier Backpack Toy (ages 3–6)
$28

This Amazon’s choice cat toy lets your kid play veterinarian! It includes a plush kitty, syringe, stethoscope, thermometer, otoscope, scissors, hair dryer, clipper, shampoo, feeding bottle, comb, pet perfume bottle, water bowl, pet food box and a portable pet carrier backpack.

A new way to play a classic game: HOMEnSTAR Cat-themed Tic-Tac-Toe Game (all ages) 
$20
$29

This high-quality wooden game comes with a kitty twist! Made of 100 percent natural wood, this is a fun game the whole family can enjoy.

Take your kitty for a walk: FurReal Walkalots Big Wags Interactive Kitty Toy (ages 4+)
$30

You can take this adorable kitty for a walk as she wobbles her head and makes pet sounds along the way. We like that you can take her for a walk, but the leash is also detachable. It requires 3LR44 batteries, which come included.

The kitty-loving kiddo in your life will love any of these cat toy gifts, whatever the occasion!

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Links are updated when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

