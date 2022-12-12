11 Toys Every Cat-Obsessed Kid Will Love
These cat-themed toys are the cutest ever 😻
Looking for a gift for the cat-obsessed kid in your life? We’ve got you covered!
We’ve rounded up some of the most fun cat toys for kids that will harness their creativity, imagination and love for felines all in one. And sure, while it might not be the same as getting them an actual cat as a gift, these toys all come pretty close.
Whether it’s a present around the holidays, a birthday gift or just because, these cat-themed toys will be a hit!
11 cat toys for kids they’ll love playing with all year long
This soft plush Huckle Cat doll and car combined with Richard Scarry’s classic book “What Do People Do All Day?” makes a great gift! We love when a toy can help foster a love of reading, too.
When you place a coin on top of this bank, the lid opens and a kitten pops out and snatches the coin with her paw. A pretty adorable way to save money! (You can access the coins on the bottom of the bank.) This cat bank requires two AA batteries (not included).
What’s better than one toy kitty? 10 toy kitties! This set includes four in a standing pose, four in sitting poses, one licking his hand and one stretching. And all are super cute!
Calico Critters is a popular line of collectable animal characters that encourage imaginative and pretend play. The Maple family would be perfect for a kid who loves cats!
These cat-shaped gel crayons are perfect for the kid who loves to draw and do art! Bonus points if they like drawing cats, too.
This plush kitty stuffed animal is very lifelike (and super cute, too). When petted or hugged, this stuffed toy will meow or purr to become even more real. It includes four C batteries and comes in orange tabby, black-and-white tuxedo, and silver with white mitts.
This animated toy can walk, nod her head, curl her tail, walk and pounce! She’ll be a great companion for the little cat lover in your life. All it needs are two AA batteries (not included).
For the child who loves to host tea parties, this sweet tea party set with adorable cat design will be a hit! It comes with a teapot; four cups, saucers and plates; a serving tray; and a carrying case for easy storage.
This Amazon’s choice cat toy lets your kid play veterinarian! It includes a plush kitty, syringe, stethoscope, thermometer, otoscope, scissors, hair dryer, clipper, shampoo, feeding bottle, comb, pet perfume bottle, water bowl, pet food box and a portable pet carrier backpack.
This high-quality wooden game comes with a kitty twist! Made of 100 percent natural wood, this is a fun game the whole family can enjoy.
You can take this adorable kitty for a walk as she wobbles her head and makes pet sounds along the way. We like that you can take her for a walk, but the leash is also detachable. It requires 3LR44 batteries, which come included.
The kitty-loving kiddo in your life will love any of these cat toy gifts, whatever the occasion!