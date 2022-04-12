4 Cat Toothpastes For Keeping Your BFF’s Teeth Healthy
This cat toothpaste is perfect for those pearly whites 🦷
Brushing your cat’s teeth regularly is a super important part of staying on top of his dental care and preventing dental diseases like gingivitis.
But to brush your cat’s teeth, finding the best cat toothpaste is key. (And if your cat is really putting up a fight against his toothbrush and toothpaste, finger wipes can be a big help, too.)
The Dodo spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Excited Cats, to figure out how to find the best cat toothpaste.
- Best cat toothpaste overall: Virbac CET Enzymatic Toothpaste
- Best brushless cat toothpaste: Oratene Brushless Toothpaste Gel
- Best budget cat toothpaste: Arm & Hammer For Pets Dental Kit
- Best finger wipes: Vet’s Best Dental Care Finger Wipes
How to find the best cat toothpaste
Here’s what you need to look for (and avoid!) when buying toothpaste for your cat.
Make sure it’s safe
In order to be absolutely sure your cat’s toothpaste is safe, pick one that’s vet-recommended. And you should always check the ingredients list for anything potentially harmful to your cat.
According to Dr. Bonk, you should avoid options that contain:
- Xylitol
- Fluoride
- Baking soda
Go for an enzymatic toothpaste
Enzymatic toothpaste uses enzymes to clean your pet’s teeth. And according to Dr. Bonk, this is the kind of cat toothpaste that will give you the best results.
“Enzymatic cleaning is very effective and safe for cats,” Dr. Bonk said.
Don’t use human toothpaste
A lot of human toothpastes may contain xylitol, fluoride and baking soda, so you shouldn’t use them to brush your cat’s teeth.
Plus, most human toothpaste contains a foaming agent, which works for us because we can spit it out. But it’s not the same for your cat.
“Cat toothpastes are formulated to be swallowed since a cat can’t swish and spit,” Dr. Bonk said. “Human toothpastes are meant to be rinsed and spit out, so don’t use a human product on your cat.”
All that foam really wouldn’t be safe for your cat to swallow.
Best cat toothpastes
The Dodo rounded up some of the best cat toothpastes on the market to make your shopping just a little easier.
This is an enzymatic toothpaste for cats, meaning it uses a system of enzymes to fight plaque buildup and bad breath. It also comes in three different flavors, so you can switch it up based on your cat’s tastes. (It also doesn’t foam, so it’s safe to swallow.) In fact, this is Dr. Bonk’s personal recommendation. “It works well at cleaning cat’s teeth, is safe and comes in flavors that most cats love,” Dr. Bonk said.
The convenient part about this dental gel is that once you apply it to your cat’s teeth, you don’t have to worry about brushing it around or rinsing it away. It’s nontoxic and won’t make your cat drool a ton, either. And it has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so pet parents agree it’s one of the best brushless options.
This dental kit includes a tube of toothpaste, a toothbrush and a finger brush (aka a tiny brush you slip right on your finger for easy access). And budget-conscious pet parents will love to know that this bundle is under $10.
If your cat’s not feeling the whole toothbrush and toothpaste thing, you could always try these finger wipes. They’re made by the same company that makes one of the
How to brush your cat’s teeth
Now that you know what toothpaste to get your cat, you might be wondering how to actually brush his teeth.
Here’s what you should do:
Step one
Make sure your cat’s sitting facing away from you. It might be easier to gently hold his head this way because it’ll give you more control. If he’s facing you and pulls his head back while you’re trying to hold him, it could be easier for him to slip out of your hands and run off to hide.
Step two
Get your cat used to having your fingers in his mouth. To do this, a little bribery goes a long way.
If you dab your finger in his favorite canned food or liquid treat before running it across his teeth and gums, he’s going to be more inclined to let you keep your fingers in his mouth.
Step three
Once your cat’s chill (enough) with your fingers in his mouth, tilt his head backwards a little and gently pull up his top lip. That’ll give you access to his teeth.
Step four
Now it’s time to brush.
With your cat’s lip out of the way, you can start brushing his teeth by focusing on his gum line. You’ll want to spend 30 seconds on each side of his mouth. But if your cat’s fussy or uncomfortable, just do a few teeth at a time, taking breaks in between.
Step five
Reward him to build positive associations with having his teeth brushed.
If you praise and pet him throughout the process, and even give him a treat or two after, your cat will link these positive experiences to you brushing his teeth. This can make him a more willing participant in the future or, at the very least, less cranky about the whole ordeal once it’s over.
So that’s all there is to it. Once you stock up on the best toothpaste for your cat, you’re good to go!
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.