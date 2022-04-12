4 Cat Toothpastes For Keeping Your BFF’s Teeth Healthy

Brushing your cat’s teeth regularly is a super important part of staying on top of his dental care and preventing dental diseases like gingivitis.

But to brush your cat’s teeth, finding the best cat toothpaste is key. (And if your cat is really putting up a fight against his toothbrush and toothpaste, finger wipes can be a big help, too.)

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Excited Cats, to figure out how to find the best cat toothpaste.

How to find the best cat toothpaste

Here’s what you need to look for (and avoid!) when buying toothpaste for your cat.

Make sure it’s safe

In order to be absolutely sure your cat’s toothpaste is safe, pick one that’s vet-recommended. And you should always check the ingredients list for anything potentially harmful to your cat.

According to Dr. Bonk, you should avoid options that contain:

Xylitol

Fluoride

Baking soda

Go for an enzymatic toothpaste

Enzymatic toothpaste uses enzymes to clean your pet’s teeth. And according to Dr. Bonk, this is the kind of cat toothpaste that will give you the best results.

“Enzymatic cleaning is very effective and safe for cats,” Dr. Bonk said.

Don’t use human toothpaste

A lot of human toothpastes may contain xylitol, fluoride and baking soda, so you shouldn’t use them to brush your cat’s teeth.

Plus, most human toothpaste contains a foaming agent, which works for us because we can spit it out. But it’s not the same for your cat.

“Cat toothpastes are formulated to be swallowed since a cat can’t swish and spit,” Dr. Bonk said. “Human toothpastes are meant to be rinsed and spit out, so don’t use a human product on your cat.”

All that foam really wouldn’t be safe for your cat to swallow.

Best cat toothpastes

The Dodo rounded up some of the best cat toothpastes on the market to make your shopping just a little easier.