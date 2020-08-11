Can I Train My Cat To Use The Toilet?

Maybe you remember the famous scene from “Meet The Parents” where Jinxy the cat uses and flushes the toilet all on his own.

Or maybe you’ve seen a viral video of another cat teaching himself to use the toilet.

However the thought came about, you may have asked yourself this question:

Should I train my cat to use the toilet?

While the idea might sound intriguing, that doesn’t necessarily mean training your cat to use the toilet is the best (or easiest) idea.

To find out more, The Dodo spoke to Dr. Andrea Tu, medical director at Behavior Vets NYC; Dr. Rachel Barrack, veterinarian at Animal Acupuncture in New York City; and Danielle Bays, community cats program manager for the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) — and their insight might make you think twice before getting the training books out.

"Although teaching a cat to use the toilet may sound like a convenient idea, in actuality it’s not best for your cat," Dr. Barrack said.

And it’s not just Dr. Barrack who feels that way.

“We do not recommend you train your cat to use the toilet,” Dr. Tu said. “Cats have evolved to prefer eliminating in a sand-like substance in which they can dig and cover their eliminations.”

According to Dr. Tu, eliminating in a litter box is ideal for cats because they love to keep wherever they eliminate very clean — and they also have a strong preference for doing their business in an area they feel secure in.

“It is best for your cat's health if you can recreate her ideal environment in your home to allow her to practice her natural behaviors as close to what she would naturally do,” Dr. Tu said. “To offer or force them to use an elimination option that does not meet these conditions can result in stress and anxiety for your cat.”