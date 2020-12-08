The Coolest Tent Beds For Your Pet
You read that right. Pet tents are an actual thing, and they’re amazing!
If your cat or small dog loves to hang out somewhere cozy, and you're looking to spoil them, good news — pet tents are a thing, and they're totally adorable.
These fun, cozy tents come in a ton of colors and styles, so you can pick one your pet will love and that you actually love looking at.
The Dodo rounded up some of the best options to help you decide. (But heads up, these are best for smaller pets, so you might want to find another way to spoil your giant pittie!)
A sweet pineapple tent
The fun print will make your pet feel like he’s lounging on a tropical beach somewhere. (There’s also a jungle animal option if he’d rather dream about safaris!)
A frilly tent for a fancy pet
This bed will make your pet feel like the posh princess she truly is.
A starry tent
Your pet may be indoors, but he’ll definitely feel like he’s sleeping under the stars in this tent.
A colorful tent
This tent comes in two different sizes, and you can even choose to include a matching cushion for a little extra cash.
A denim tent
If you’re looking to play around with different textures in your home decorating (and you’re in the mood to splurge), give this tent a try. If denim isn’t your thing, it comes in several other colors and fabrics!
A polka dot tent for a pet who likes patterns
The dots are small and subtle, but there is also a star print available for pets who want to stand out.
An A-frame tent
If your pet loves camping, now you can bring camping to her! Plus that plush pillow looks soooo soft.
A stylish tent
The pattern is so pretty, you’ll love having this out in the open. Totally worth the splurge!
A striped tent
Your pet will have the sweetest dreams in this pink tent.
A casual gray tent
The muted color is great for some low-key lounging.
A zig-zag tent for a bold pet
If your pet loves being the center of attention and catching everyone’s eye, this is the tent for him. You can get it with black or teal zig-zags.
A simple tent
Some pets don’t need a ton of bells and whistles, which is why this tent keeps it super simple.