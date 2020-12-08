The Coolest Tent Beds For Your Pet

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

You read that right. Pet tents are an actual thing, and they’re amazing!

If your cat or small dog loves to hang out somewhere cozy, and you're looking to spoil them, good news — pet tents are a thing, and they're totally adorable.

These fun, cozy tents come in a ton of colors and styles, so you can pick one your pet will love and that you actually love looking at.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best options to help you decide. (But heads up, these are best for smaller pets, so you might want to find another way to spoil your giant pittie!)

A sweet pineapple tent