What Supplies Do I Need For My New Cat?

Sponsored by Litter Genie

Congratulations on bringing a new cat home to join the family! Once you’ve finished snuggling with your new BFF, it’s time to stock up on cat supplies.

To stay healthy and live a long and full life, your cat will need nutritious food, lots of mental stimulation, playtime and naps. Lots of naps.

We’ve got a list of everything you need to welcome your new cat, from interactive toys to play with to the best litter box for him to do his business. Read on to see what you should have on hand for your new companion.