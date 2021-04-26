The Most Fun Cat Subscription Boxes Spoil her 💅

You love showering your cat with tasty treats and fun toys, but with so many options out there, you always end up spending so much time scrolling through your favorite shopping sites wondering what's best for your BFF. Well, it turns out that cat subscription boxes are a real thing and can help take the guesswork out of the equation. The Dodo rounded up some of the best cat subscription boxes around, in case you'd rather let someone else do your shopping for you.

LitterBox

Price: $30 per month How It Works: Just add the monthly box to your cart and hit the checkout. Your first box will be shipped in one to three business days. After that, you’ll be billed the same day each month, and your order will ship one to three business days after each time you’re billed. You can skip a month or cancel your subscription at any point. What Sets It Apart: Each box will contain six to eight products, including toys, catnip goodies and cleaning supplies. And if you’re not interested in committing to a full subscription, you can always shop for individual toys or cozy beds.

BoxCat

Amazon

Price: It varies, depending on the plan you choose: Basic: $24.99 per month, but your first box is $20.99

Luxury: $35.99 per month, but your first box is $29.99

No-Treat Box: $24.99 per month, but your first box is $20.99 How It Works: Just click “Subscribe” and set up your billing and shipping information through Amazon. The subscription will renew automatically each month, but you can cancel at any time through your Amazon account. What Sets It Apart: Each Basic box includes five items like treats, toys, gear or vegan skincare. The Luxury box does, too, but it also includes a large item, like a bed, blanket or scratcher. The No-Treat box is a good option for cats who are on a diet or have medical conditions where they can’t have treats.

KitNipBox

Amazon

Price: It varies, depending on whether you’re getting a Happy Cat or Multi-Cat box: Happy Cat: $19.99 per month, but your first box is $16.99

Multi-Cat: $29.99 per month, but your first box is $25.49 How It Works: You’ll hit “Subscribe” and set up your information through Amazon. The subscription will renew automatically each month, but you can cancel whenever you want through your Amazon account. What Sets It Apart: The Happy Cat boxes come with five items, including things like toys, treats, accessories and health products. The Multi-Cat box has seven items, so it’s great if you’ve got more than one cat. There are also treat-free versions of the Happy Cat and Multi-Cat boxes, in case your cat has allergies or is a picky eater (or is just watching her weight).

MeowBox

Amazon

Price: $23 per month, but your first box is $20 How It Works: Once you click “Subscribe” and set up your information through Amazon, you’ll be all set. Your subscription will renew automatically every month, but you can always cancel through your Amazon account if you end up changing your mind. What Sets It Apart: Each box includes four toys and one treat — and they’re always part of a fun theme. If your cat has dietary issues (or is happy with the treats she already has), you can also get a treat-free box that’ll come with an extra toy instead.

Chewy Autoship

Chewy

Price: It varies depending on product, but you can save 50 percent off your first autoship (up to $20) and 5 percent off select brands for all future deliveries. How it works: You’ll check the “Autoship & Save” box while you’re browsing, and click “yes, make my life easy” at checkout. You’ll be asked to select how often you want deliveries, which you can modify or skip under “Manage Autoship.” What Sets It Apart: Autoship allows you to stick with brands you already love, and you can filter searches for products that are eligible. This is a great option if your cat is obsessed with a particular toy, but tends to completely destroy it every month or so. It’s an easy way to replace her favorite thing with a brand new one, and she’ll never know the difference. Plus, there are non-subscription Goody Boxes with chute toys and birthday goodies .