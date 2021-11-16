We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Some cats waste no time chowing down on their kibbles or wet food — but what they don’t know is that faster isn’t always better. In fact, fast eating can cause your cat to vomit immediately after eating or feel bloated and gassy for hours after mealtime.

To slow down your cat’s eating in order to help her feel better, you can serve her next meal in a slow feeder, which is a bowl specifically designed to force your cat to take her time.

According to parents of fast-eating cats, these slow feeders have led to reduced vomiting and bloating, and although their cats aren’t necessarily happy about their routine change, they must admit that they do feel better.