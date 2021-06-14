These Modern Shelves Will Turn Your Living Room Into A Cat Paradise

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve always wanted to transform your living room into a cat jungle gym, it’s time to make your dreams a reality.

Cat trees and condos can take up a ton of floor space, but cat shelves take up virtually no floor room, making them great for apartments or more crowded homes. They’re also super minimalist and make an interesting addition to your existing decor.

Plus, your cat will love them. The shelves can offer your cat a ton of enrichment, so he can stay entertained indoors (and out of trouble!).

If you’re ready to upgrade your space, The Dodo rounded up the best cat shelves on the internet, so you can finally build your cat the wall of his dreams!