These Modern Shelves Will Turn Your Living Room Into A Cat Paradise

Your cat will thank you 😻✨

By Sam Schwab

Published on 6/14/2021

Cat shelves

If you’ve always wanted to transform your living room into a cat jungle gym, it’s time to make your dreams a reality.

Cat trees and condos can take up a ton of floor space, but cat shelves take up virtually no floor room, making them great for apartments or more crowded homes. They’re also super minimalist and make an interesting addition to your existing decor.

Plus, your cat will love them. The shelves can offer your cat a ton of enrichment, so he can stay entertained indoors (and out of trouble!).

If you’re ready to upgrade your space, The Dodo rounded up the best cat shelves on the internet, so you can finally build your cat the wall of his dreams!

On2 Pets Cat Canopy Shelves with Leaves
$43
If you want a literal “jungle” gym for your cat to play on, you should check out this canopy-inspired cat perch. It will make your cat feel like he’s high up in the trees of the Amazon rainforest, except he’ll be safe in your living room. The shelves even come with carpet, too, because even jungle cats like to be cozy.
Cat shelves
TRIXIE Pet Products Wall Mounted Hammock, Cave and Stairs
$70
$76
These cat shelves will give you the most bang for your buck. The set comes with four different shelves and includes a covered dome, a bridge and a scratching post, all for under $100. You can arrange the shelves however you (or your cat!) would like — so maybe you’d want to put one in a different room, or keep one farther away if your cat likes a challenge (don’t put them too far apart, though!). The shelves have a grippy material your cat can sink his claws into when he jumps, but also has plush platforms for a comfy sleeping spot.
Cat shelves
MYZOO Busycat Wall Mounted Cat Perch
$114
This honey-comb-shaped cat shelf is not only super fun for your cat, but it will instantly upgrade your apartment space to a modern-style luxury loft. Plus, you can piece together as many of these shelves as you’d like, since each side has a cat-sized hole to climb through. Your cat will love crawling through the mounted shelves, and they’ll look amazing in your home. It’s a win-win!
Cat shelves
MYZOO Spaceship Gamma Cat Shelves
$275
If you’re a fan of the cat bubble backpack, you might like this bubble cat shelf, too. Your cat will feel like he’s floating in your apartment when he’s curled up in the clear acrylic dome. And while it’s definitely cozy in there, there are also little air holes in the wood to keep fresh air circulating. It’s so comfy, you’ll wish you could fit in there, too.
Cat shelves
9.84" Roosevelt Cat Perch
$250
This wall-mounted cat perch will add a modern touch — and a bit of sunshine — to your home. It’s made of a light oak wood that’s ideal for minimalist or Scandinavian-style-inspired spaces, but (judging by how nice it is) it most likely will look great in any home. The slotted platform is also super comfortable for your cat to rest on, so don’t be surprised if it’s his new favorite spot.
Cat shelves
Vista Cat Perch
$199
If your cat loves to snuggle up, this cat shelf is for him. It’s made of a faux fur that will keep your cat cozy and add a bit of luxury to his life. The curved ends let your cat lean in and find a spot he really likes.
Cat shelves
CATASTROPHICREATIONS Climb Wall Mounted Activity Cat Tree Shelf Set
$264
$296
Cat house Modern Furniture
Cat shelves
Cat house Modern Furniture
$586
This set has it all. It’s got your honeycomb shelves, your cat bubble and five rectangular stepping shelves. The shelves all look super modern and would make an interesting addition to any wall.
Cat shelves
Wooden Modular Cat House
$789
These aren’t cat shelves — this is a cat apartment you attach to your wall. This wall furniture is essentially four cat houses stacked on top of each other, which gives your cat both a spacious ledge to perch on as well as a covered space to hide away in. He’ll love his new space so much, he might never leave.
