Help! My Cat Is Scared Of Trick-Or-Treaters!

Halloween brings all kinds of excitement for humans — but it’s definitely not a holiday built for cats.

“Cats are creatures of habit, so many kitties don’t appreciate the extra noise and excitement on Halloween night,” Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, told The Dodo.

According to Dr. Satchu, the best thing you can do is keep your cat out of sight, so hopefully all the commotion will be out of mind. Here are some more tips to help keep Halloween from being too scary for your cat.

1. Keep your cat confined in a room with the door shut

“[Try] somewhere they feel comfortable, with their food, water and litter box, along with a hiding space (such as under a bed or on a cat tower),” Dr. Satchu recommends.

2. Drown out the weird noises and doorbell ringing

According to Dr. Satchu, you should consider playing some low-level background noise — like music or a television show — to help distract from the ringing doorbell and noise of trick-or-treaters.

“Doing this will not only help keep your kitty calmer — it will also prevent the risk of your cat running out the open door and getting lost, something that pets may do as a reflex if startled or panicked,” Dr. Satchu said.

3. Try calming products

There are calming products that you can try to help keep your cat stress-free, like huggable jackets that mimic swaddling.

Try this ThunderShirt from Petco for $39.99

You can also try a calming diffuser in the room. Dr. Satchu suggests one brand called Feliway. “These products have a scent signal that tells your cat they’re in a safe place,” Dr. Satchu said.

Buy Feliway from Petco for $35.99

If your cat’s stress is severe, Dr. Satchu suggests talking to your vet about safe and appropriate calming supplements and anti-anxiety medications for your cat to use during times like Halloween night.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.