8 Cat Room Ideas To Give Your Kitty Her Own Space

Just like people, cats like having their own space (who can blame them?!), so creating a designated cat room for yours to call her own is something she’ll definitely appreciate.

Not only is a cat room a wonderful place for your cat to relax, it’s also a safe space where you can keep her if something that might stress her out is going on — like having too many visitors over or just her other housemates getting on her nerves.

Cat room ideas your bestie will love

When it comes to the perfect cat room, just think of what your cat absolutely loves, like plenty of things to climb on — and maybe even a window seat of her very own.

Find her the perfect nook

The first thing you’ll want to do is figure out the perfect place to create your cat’s very own space.

Whether that’s the corner of a room, a walk-in closet you don’t use or even a sectioned off part of your balcony, picking the perfect location will help you decide on what else you have space to include.

Add in some climbing

Cats love to climb, so try to include as many opportunities for climbing as you can.

You can install some climbing shelves on the walls or put down some cat trees (or both!), but whatever you do, make sure your cat has plenty of space to explore varying heights.

Try this cat hammock with shelves from Amazon for $84.99

Or this Frisco 64-inch cat tree from Chewy for $84.99

Give her a window seat

If cats love one thing, it’s watching everything going on outside while high up on their perfect cat perch.

If you have a window in the area where you’re setting up your cat room, consider installing a window perch so that she can comfortably check out her surroundings.

Like this Kitty Sill Cat Perch from Wayfair for $30.10

Include a cozy bed

Is it really her own room without a cozy cat bed? Make sure you include a comfortable bed for your cat to curl up in when she wants to retreat from the mayhem of the rest of the house.

Try this Best Friends by Sheri Calming Donut Bed from Amazon for $34.95+

Set up food and water

You’ll want to include a food and water station so that your cat has all of her essentials in one place.

Like these raised bowls from Amazon for $7.91

Put a litter box in there

Your cat will appreciate having a litter box in her room. Make sure you’re including one she already approves of (like this Paw of Approval-winning litter box that our cats loved) and that it has the right height, width and litter that she enjoys.

Like the Cove Litter Box from Tuft And Paw for $199

Include cat scratchers

Having plenty of opportunities to scratch in her room will keep your cat happy and occupied. While some cat trees include cat scratchers somewhere on them, it’s a good idea to after get a couple of other scratching posts for your cat to play with.

Like this Pawz cat scratching post and pad from Amazon for $24.99

Or this Trixie scratching post from Amazon for $16.49

Add a variety of cat toys

It’s not your cat’s room without some toys she loves, right? Make sure to fill the room with plenty of classic and interactive toys that your cat can play with in order to keep her occupied and engaged.

Like these interactive feather toys from Amazon for $11.98

Or these Legendog catnip toys from Amazon for $10.59

While creating an area for your cat might take a little bit of time, we hope these cat room ideas give you a solid starting point.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.