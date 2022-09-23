30+ Quotes For Every Cat Lover
“Dogs have owners, cats have staff" 😂
Whether you’re searching for the perfect Instagram caption for your cat or you’re in need of some feel-good quotes to get you through the day, we’ve got you.
Here are some cat quotes that are just as amazing as cats themselves.
Cute cat quotes
- “It is a very inconvenient habit of kittens … that whatever you say to them, they always purr.” — Lewis Carroll (author, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”)
- “You can not look at a sleeping cat and feel tense.” — Jane Pauley (television host)
- “Cats are connoisseurs of comfort.” — James Herriot (veterinarian and author, “All Creatures Great and Small”)
- “Cats are a mysterious kind of folk.” — Sir Walter Scott (historical novelist and playwright)
- “Never trust a man who doesn’t like cats.” — Unknown
- “Everybody wants to be a cat.” — “The Aristocats” (animated movie)
- “Love me, feed me, never leave me.” — “Garfield” (animated movie)
- “Are you blind when you're born? Can you see in the dark? Can you look at a king? Would you sit on his throne?” — “Cats” (Broadway musical)
- “A cat’s the only cat who knows where it’s at.” — “The Aristocats” (animated movie)
Funny cat quotes
- “Curiosity killed the cat.” — Ben Johnson (playwright, “Every Man in His Humour”)
- “If man could be crossed with a cat, it would improve the man but deteriorate the cat.” — Mark Twain (humorist and author)
- “A dog will flatter you, but you have to flatter the cat.” — George Mikes (author, “How to be an Alien”)
- “I have lived with several Zen masters — all of them cats.” — Eckhart Tolle (author, “The Power of Now”)
- “Cats will outsmart dogs every time.” — John Grogan (author, “Marley & Me”)
- “I have studied many philosophers and many cats. The wisdom of cats is infinitely superior.” — Hippolyte Taine (critic)
- “In ancient times, cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this.” — Terry Pratchett (author, “The Long Earth”)
- “Cats have it all: admiration, an endless sleep and company only when they want it.” — Rod McKuen (singer and songwriter)
- “Dogs have owners, cats have staff.” — Unknown
Cat love quotes
- “What greater gift than the love of a cat?” — Charles Dickens (author)
- “Time spent with cats is never wasted.” — Sigmund Freud (founder of psychoanalysis)
- “How we behave toward cats here below determines our status in heaven.” — Robert A. Heinlein (author, “Red Planet”)
- “There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.” — Albert Schweitzer (theologian and physician)
- “A cat has absolute emotional honesty. Human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not.” — Ernest Hemingway (author)
- "When a cat adopts you, there is nothing to be done about it except to put up with it until the wind changes.” — T.S. Eliot (poet)
- “A cat purring on your lap is more healing than any drug in the world, as the vibrations you are receiving are of pure love and contentment.” — St. Francis of Assisi (Italian Catholic friar)
- “I used to love dogs until I discovered cats.” – Nafisa Joseph (model and MTV video jockey)
Cheshire cat quotes from Alice in Wonderland
- “We’re all mad here.”
- "It looks like you ran afoul of something with wicked claws."
- "You used to be much more … muchier. You’ve lost your muchness."
- "I knew who I was this morning, but I have changed a few times since then."
- "Imagination is the only weapon in the war with reality."
- "It's not impossible, merely unpossible."
