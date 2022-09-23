30+ Quotes For Every Cat Lover

Whether you’re searching for the perfect Instagram caption for your cat or you’re in need of some feel-good quotes to get you through the day, we’ve got you.

Here are some cat quotes that are just as amazing as cats themselves.

Cute cat quotes

“It is a very inconvenient habit of kittens … that whatever you say to them, they always purr.” — Lewis Carroll (author, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”) “You can not look at a sleeping cat and feel tense.” — Jane Pauley (television host) “Cats are connoisseurs of comfort.” — James Herriot (veterinarian and author, “All Creatures Great and Small”) “Cats are a mysterious kind of folk.” — Sir Walter Scott (historical novelist and playwright) “Never trust a man who doesn’t like cats.” — Unknown “Everybody wants to be a cat.” — “The Aristocats” (animated movie) “Love me, feed me, never leave me.” — “Garfield” (animated movie) “Are you blind when you're born? Can you see in the dark? Can you look at a king? Would you sit on his throne?” — “Cats” (Broadway musical) “A cat’s the only cat who knows where it’s at.” — “The Aristocats” (animated movie)

Funny cat quotes

“Curiosity killed the cat.” — Ben Johnson (playwright, “Every Man in His Humour”) “If man could be crossed with a cat, it would improve the man but deteriorate the cat.” — Mark Twain (humorist and author) “A dog will flatter you, but you have to flatter the cat.” — George Mikes (author, “How to be an Alien”) “I have lived with several Zen masters — all of them cats.” — Eckhart Tolle (author, “The Power of Now”) “Cats will outsmart dogs every time.” — John Grogan (author, “Marley & Me”) “I have studied many philosophers and many cats. The wisdom of cats is infinitely superior.” — Hippolyte Taine (critic) “In ancient times, cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this.” — Terry Pratchett (author, “The Long Earth”) “Cats have it all: admiration, an endless sleep and company only when they want it.” — Rod McKuen (singer and songwriter) “Dogs have owners, cats have staff.” — Unknown

Cat love quotes

“What greater gift than the love of a cat?” — Charles Dickens (author) “Time spent with cats is never wasted.” — Sigmund Freud (founder of psychoanalysis) “How we behave toward cats here below determines our status in heaven.” — Robert A. Heinlein (author, “Red Planet”) “There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.” — Albert Schweitzer (theologian and physician) “A cat has absolute emotional honesty. Human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not.” — Ernest Hemingway (author) "When a cat adopts you, there is nothing to be done about it except to put up with it until the wind changes.” — T.S. Eliot (poet) “A cat purring on your lap is more healing than any drug in the world, as the vibrations you are receiving are of pure love and contentment.” — St. Francis of Assisi (Italian Catholic friar) “I used to love dogs until I discovered cats.” – Nafisa Joseph (model and MTV video jockey)

Cheshire cat quotes from Alice in Wonderland

“We’re all mad here.” "It looks like you ran afoul of something with wicked claws." "You used to be much more … muchier. You’ve lost your muchness." "I knew who I was this morning, but I have changed a few times since then." "Imagination is the only weapon in the war with reality." "It's not impossible, merely unpossible."



