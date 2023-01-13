A Cat Purse Is The Perfect Way To Show Off Your Obsession

Your cat would definitely approve 😻

By Sam Howell

Published on 1/13/2023 at 3:28 PM

You love your cat so much that you want to bring him everywhere. But for the times when you can’t, why not accessorize with a cat purse?

We rounded up some of our favorite cat-themed bags so you can (metaphorically) carry your BFF with you wherever you go.

Our favorite cat purse options

Here are a few cat purses we adore.

This sparkly bag: JSTRIVE Cute Crossbody Purse
$17
$21

A sparkly cat face crossbody bag is just what you need if you want to add a little glam to your everyday look. This faux leather purse has a metal chain and accents and is available in three sparkly colors: pink, black and blue.

A pretty printed purse: TOYFUNNY Animal Messenger Bag
$15

This purse isn’t just your typical black bag — it’s packed with personality. The printed cat design is cute and fun, while the cat-shaped metal handle dresses it up. This artificial leather purse also has a crossbody strap for when you don’t feel like holding it in your hand.

The perfect bag for Disney lovers: Disney Cat Print Tote Travel Bag
$26

If your love of Disney is almost as strong as your love of cats, consider this the perfect bag. This tote’s colorful pattern shows off some of your favorite felines from the Disney animated classics “Alice In Wonderland,” “Oliver & Company” and “The Aristocats.”

A bag that doesn’t need to be all cats all the time: YFMHA Fashion Crossbody Bag
$32

This stylish faux leather bag features a cat coin purse that’s as adorable as your own BFF. And for the days when you don’t really want your cat obsession front and center (or just don’t have any change to carry around), you can detach it from the handle.

This iridescent accessory: mibasies Kids Cat Purse
$11

This is a great bag for kids and even cat people who love an iridescent aesthetic. This polyester purse makes a sparkly statement, and there are eight fun designs to choose from so you can find the shimmery option that speaks to you.

A fuzzy bag that will remind you of your BFF: Lady Women for Cat Printing Crossbody
$32

The round shape of this faux leather purse will give your love of cats a sophisticated feel. The beautiful black trim and fluffy accents pair perfectly with the bag’s beige color to create an accessory you can wear with pretty much any outfit. 

This simplistically sweet design: Gladdon Cat Crossbody Bag
$20
$27

It’s a classic crossbody with a little cat twist. The ears, whiskers and nose are so simple and adorable without looking tacky. This purse is available in four gorgeous colors: black, gray, pink and a more muted pink.

Congratulations on your new cat purse! And we bet this bag’s got your BFF’s seal of approval, too.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Links are updated when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

