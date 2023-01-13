A Cat Purse Is The Perfect Way To Show Off Your Obsession
Your cat would definitely approve 😻
You love your cat so much that you want to bring him everywhere. But for the times when you can’t, why not accessorize with a cat purse?
We rounded up some of our favorite cat-themed bags so you can (metaphorically) carry your BFF with you wherever you go.
Our favorite cat purse options
Here are a few cat purses we adore.
This purse isn’t just your typical black bag — it’s packed with personality. The printed cat design is cute and fun, while the cat-shaped metal handle dresses it up. This artificial leather purse also has a crossbody strap for when you don’t feel like holding it in your hand.
If your love of Disney is almost as strong as your love of cats, consider this the perfect bag. This tote’s colorful pattern shows off some of your favorite felines from the Disney animated classics “Alice In Wonderland,” “Oliver & Company” and “The Aristocats.”
This stylish faux leather bag features a cat coin purse that’s as adorable as your own BFF. And for the days when you don’t really want your cat obsession front and center (or just don’t have any change to carry around), you can detach it from the handle.
This is a great bag for kids and even cat people who love an iridescent aesthetic. This polyester purse makes a sparkly statement, and there are eight fun designs to choose from so you can find the shimmery option that speaks to you.
The round shape of this faux leather purse will give your love of cats a sophisticated feel. The beautiful black trim and fluffy accents pair perfectly with the bag’s beige color to create an accessory you can wear with pretty much any outfit.
Congratulations on your new cat purse! And we bet this bag’s got your BFF’s seal of approval, too.