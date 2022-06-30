50+ Cat Puns That Are Totally Hiss-Terical
You need to see these right meow.
Even if you roll your eyes at them, you probably secretly love a good pun. And no matter your feelings about silly jokes, these cat puns will definitely put a smile on your face (or smile and cringe at the same time!).
What makes a pun different from a joke? It’s all about the cheesy wordplay. Rather than relying on a setup and a punchline, you can simply change up a word or use a word with more than one spelling to make the whole scenario that much more punny.
Keep these cat puns at the ready so you’re always prepared to make your fur-ends laugh. See what we did there?
Kitten and cat puns
These simple kitten and cat puns should definitely be kept in your back pocket at all times.
- That was a cat-astrophe.
- She’s got cat-itude!
- My cat’s favorite book is “The Great Cats-by.”
- Cats’ favorite day of the week is Cat-urday.
- You’ve cat to be kitten me!
- I’m feline fine!
Puns about paws and fur
You’ll find these paws and fur puns come in way too handy during conversation!
- Paw-don me.
- You’re the cat’s paw-jamas!
- Try to stay paw-sitive.
- Now that was quite the faux-paw.
- Sit up straight! Remember good paw-sture.
- Take a paws and calm down.
- Paw-lease listen to me!
- If cats could paint, they’d only paint paw-traits.
- These puns are a-paw-ling.
- You’re my best fur-end.
- Don’t fur-get to buy more cat food!
- Friends fur-ever!
- You look fur-miliar.
- I’m so fur-tunate to have such a great cat!
- So fur, so good!
- If cats could drive, they’d drive Fur-raris.
- Un-fur-tunately, I’ll be unable to attend.
- Believe me! I’m fur real!
Hiss, purr and meow puns
The more cat puns, the better!
- You’ll go down in hiss-story.
- That’s hiss-terical!
- When my cat gets allergies, she takes an anti-hiss-tamine.
- Stop fighting! Hiss and make up.
- I’m a big cat purr-son.
- My cat has quite the purr-sonality!
- And she’s also very purr-suasive.
- And she knows she’s purr-ty.
- Purr-haps.
- The cat got confused. She was purr-plexed.
- You’re purr-fect the way you are.
- A cat’s favorite color is purr-ple.
- If cats taught school, they’d be called purr-fessors.
- Wait a meow-nute.
- That’s a-meow-zing.
- How do you like me meow?
- Meow you doing?
- Enjoy every meow-ment.
- Help meow-t!
- My cat should be here any minute meow.
- I’m as good as mew.
- That’s mew-sic to my ears!
- Cats who like water are probably mew-maids.
- My cat hates to work. She always does the bare mew-nimum.
Other silly cat puns
These funny puns will definitely make your friends’ eyes roll.
- My cat got fined for littering.
- I’m litter-ally not kidding.
- That’s claw-some.
- Do your own thing. Don’t be a copycat.
