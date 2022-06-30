50+ Cat Puns That Are Totally Hiss-Terical

Even if you roll your eyes at them, you probably secretly love a good pun. And no matter your feelings about silly jokes, these cat puns will definitely put a smile on your face (or smile and cringe at the same time!).

What makes a pun different from a joke? It’s all about the cheesy wordplay. Rather than relying on a setup and a punchline, you can simply change up a word or use a word with more than one spelling to make the whole scenario that much more punny.

Keep these cat puns at the ready so you’re always prepared to make your fur-ends laugh. See what we did there?

Kitten and cat puns

These simple kitten and cat puns should definitely be kept in your back pocket at all times.

That was a cat-astrophe. She’s got cat-itude! My cat’s favorite book is “The Great Cats-by.” Cats’ favorite day of the week is Cat-urday. You’ve cat to be kitten me! I’m feline fine!

Puns about paws and fur

You’ll find these paws and fur puns come in way too handy during conversation!

Paw-don me. You’re the cat’s paw-jamas! Try to stay paw-sitive. Now that was quite the faux-paw. Sit up straight! Remember good paw-sture. Take a paws and calm down. Paw-lease listen to me! If cats could paint, they’d only paint paw-traits. These puns are a-paw-ling. You’re my best fur-end. Don’t fur-get to buy more cat food! Friends fur-ever! You look fur-miliar. I’m so fur-tunate to have such a great cat! So fur, so good! If cats could drive, they’d drive Fur-raris. Un-fur-tunately, I’ll be unable to attend. Believe me! I’m fur real!

Hiss, purr and meow puns

The more cat puns, the better!

You’ll go down in hiss-story. That’s hiss-terical! When my cat gets allergies, she takes an anti-hiss-tamine. Stop fighting! Hiss and make up. I’m a big cat purr-son. My cat has quite the purr-sonality! And she’s also very purr-suasive. And she knows she’s purr-ty. Purr-haps. The cat got confused. She was purr-plexed. You’re purr-fect the way you are. A cat’s favorite color is purr-ple. If cats taught school, they’d be called purr-fessors. Wait a meow-nute. That’s a-meow-zing. How do you like me meow? Meow you doing? Enjoy every meow-ment. Help meow-t! My cat should be here any minute meow. I’m as good as mew. That’s mew-sic to my ears! Cats who like water are probably mew-maids. My cat hates to work. She always does the bare mew-nimum.

Other silly cat puns

These funny puns will definitely make your friends’ eyes roll.

My cat got fined for littering. I’m litter-ally not kidding. That’s claw-some. Do your own thing. Don’t be a copycat.

