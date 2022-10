The Spookiest Cat Designs To Carve On Your Halloween Pumpkin

Halloween is right around the corner (woo-hoo!), and that means it’s almost time to start carving pumpkins. Jack-o’-lanterns have come a long way from the typical toothy pumpkin look, and if you’re a cat lover, you might even be looking for cat-centric designs as inspiration for your pumpkin this year. If your cat just isn’t in the mood to model for your design, check out the DIY looks we’ll be using to create a super spooky (and cute!) cat design on our own Halloween pumpkins, along with some stencils you can use to help make it easy. 6 spooky cat pumpkin carving designs you’ll love A kitty silhouette

We found a free downloadable PDF of a very similar silhouette cat design on HGTV. Super fun! A simple design that’s extra sweet

This cute design (we found a comparable DIY on Always the Holidays) is also simple and easy to complete in no time. Bonus points if you use a black permanent marker to add whiskers! Pro tip: Orange peel works great as cat ears. A witch always makes things more spooky

While we couldn’t find the exact DIY online, this cat and witch stencil design from Dot Com Women is pretty cool! An artsy kitty carving

Artsy Pretty Plants gives all the easy DIY instructions on how to carve this cat in a mini pumpkin. For fans of Pete the Cat

If your kids are fans of Pete the Cat, they’ll love this design (and the easy YouTube tutorial that explains everything). This pumpkin looks so real