The Spookiest Cat Designs To Carve On Your Halloween Pumpkin
Your cat can join in on the pumpkin carving, too 🎃
Halloween is right around the corner (woo-hoo!), and that means it’s almost time to start carving pumpkins.
Jack-o’-lanterns have come a long way from the typical toothy pumpkin look, and if you’re a cat lover, you might even be looking for cat-centric designs as inspiration for your pumpkin this year.
If your cat just isn’t in the mood to model for your design, check out the DIY looks we’ll be using to create a super spooky (and cute!) cat design on our own Halloween pumpkins, along with some stencils you can use to help make it easy.
6 spooky cat pumpkin carving designs you’ll love
A kitty silhouette
We found a free downloadable PDF of a very similar silhouette cat design on HGTV. Super fun!
A simple design that’s extra sweet
This cute design (we found a comparable DIY on Always the Holidays) is also simple and easy to complete in no time. Bonus points if you use a black permanent marker to add whiskers! Pro tip: Orange peel works great as cat ears.
A witch always makes things more spooky
While we couldn’t find the exact DIY online, this cat and witch stencil design from Dot Com Women is pretty cool!
An artsy kitty carving
Artsy Pretty Plants gives all the easy DIY instructions on how to carve this cat in a mini pumpkin.
For fans of Pete the Cat
If your kids are fans of Pete the Cat, they’ll love this design (and the easy YouTube tutorial that explains everything).
This pumpkin looks so real
If realism is what you’re going for this Halloween, you can’t get any more real than this one. We found a very similar stencil design on Better Homes & Gardens’ website.
Although you don’t have to be a cat parent to love these designs, they’ll definitely help get you in the mood for Halloween. (And for even more inspiration, check out this book of cat-themed pumpkin carving stencils you can buy). Happy carving!