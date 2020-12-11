These Are The Best Cat-Proof Ornaments

Because you know they’ll never leave your tree alone 🙄😸🎄

By Sam Howell

Published on 12/11/2020

Cats seem to love batting at the most breakable things, sending them crashing to the ground. And Christmas ornaments are no exception.

You’ll probably never be able to stop your cat from going after your tree, but you can switch to ornaments that are totally shatterproof! That way, no matter how much your cat bats and paws at them, your ornaments won’t end up breaking.

This can save you a mess and is safer for your cat, since you don’t need to worry about her breaking an ornament when you’re not there and then stepping on the pieces.

Here are some of the best cat-proof Christmas ornaments for 2020.

Classic Shatterproof Christmas Ball Ornaments
$55
Meowy Christmas Ornament
$5
Felt Cat Ornaments
$23
12-Pack Of Blue Shatterproof Christmas Ball Ornaments
$23
Cat Parent Christmas Ornament
$16
Kurt Adler Plastic Set of 12 Ornaments
$20
Cat in Christmas Hat Felt Ornament
$13
Shatterproof Decorative Red Christmas Ball Ornaments
$18
Black And White Cat Shatterproof Ornament
$17
30-Pack Of Red And Gold Shatterproof Christmas Ball Ornaments
$21
Personalized Pet Ornament
$6