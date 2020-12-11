These Are The Best Cat-Proof Ornaments

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Cats seem to love batting at the most breakable things, sending them crashing to the ground. And Christmas ornaments are no exception.

You’ll probably never be able to stop your cat from going after your tree, but you can switch to ornaments that are totally shatterproof! That way, no matter how much your cat bats and paws at them, your ornaments won’t end up breaking.

This can save you a mess and is safer for your cat, since you don’t need to worry about her breaking an ornament when you’re not there and then stepping on the pieces.

Here are some of the best cat-proof Christmas ornaments for 2020.