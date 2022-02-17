It’s way safer to keep your cat indoors than it is to let him roam around outside.

But if you have a balcony, you might be wondering if it’s safe to let your cat out on it so he can get some fresh air.

Well, it can be, as long as you make sure the balcony is totally cat-proofed.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Doggie Designer, and Amy Davis, a certified trainer and owner of My Cat Needs This, to find out how to cat-proof your balcony so you and your cat can enjoy the view together.

Are cats safe on balconies?

Your cat can be safe on the balcony, but only as long as you cat-proof it first. “Letting your cat out on the balcony without any preparation can be dangerous,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

If you don’t cat-proof your balcony before your cat goes out there, it could actually be pretty bad for him. “Cats can easily fall off a balcony and injure themselves or worse,” Davis told The Dodo.

Your BFF could also run off and go missing if your balcony hasn’t been cat-proofed. “A balcony can provide an easy escape for a determined cat, and if they get out, they may never come back,” Davis said.

How to cat-proof a balcony

There are a few things you can do to cat-proof your balcony.

Put up balcony netting for cats

Balcony netting is one of the most important things you’ll need for cat-proofing your balcony.

“A net or fence around the edge of the balcony will stop your cat from getting too close to the edge and potentially falling off,” Davis said.

But it’s not enough to just wrap the netting around the railing. You have to cover the top of the balcony, too.

“You will then need to drape your balcony in netting or a flexible mesh from above to keep them from jumping over the railing,” Dr. Bonk said. “Secure the draped netting to the railing so that there are no gaps between.”

Try this pet netting

Keep it clean

There are a lot of things around your home that could actually be hazardous to your cat, so keeping your balcony tidy is a must if you want to let him out there.

“Keeping your balcony clean will help to prevent any potential hazards that your cat might try to eat or play with,” Davis said.

These hazards can include things like plants that are toxic to cats and trash.

“Remove any harmful plants or chemicals that may be out on the balcony,” Dr. Bonk said. “Move any trash cans or other items that they can get into.”

Help him stay cool

If your balcony gets a lot of sun, your cat could get really hot really fast.

“Provide them with a shaded area and fresh water,” Dr. Bonk said.

Try this pet canopy

And this no-skid bowl

Try a microchip cat door

Once your balcony is secured with netting and the area’s all safe and cozy for your BFF, a microchip cat door could be a good next step.

These pet doors are designed to only open for your cat’s unique microchip, which means he’s the only one who can get in or out. This comes in handy if there are any critters you’re worried about making their way inside from your balcony.

Get the SureFlap microchip cat door

Now that you know how to cat-proof your balcony, your cat can safely enjoy the view with you. Just make sure he’s always supervised when he’s outside.