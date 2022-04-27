What The Heck Is A Primordial Pouch, And Why Does My Cat Have One?

You know your cat’s not overweight, but you might’ve noticed his belly seems saggy or swings when he walks. So what’s the deal with that?

That’s what’s called his primordial pouch, and it’s not technically his belly.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida and founder of Dr. B. Vet, to explain everything you need to know about this pouch you’ve probably never heard of.

What is a primordial pouch?

While it looks like a big belly, a primordial pouch (aka a cat’s belly pouch) is actually a layer of fat that covers your cat’s abdomen.

Over the years, professionals have come up with a few theories as to why your cat might have this big pouch surrounding his tummy.

“One that I find convincing is that cats have the extra fat to protect their internal organs from trauma such as those caused when fighting with other cats,” Dr. Bustamante told The Dodo.

Another theory suggests the primordial pouch can help your cat run faster, claiming the stretchy skin will make each stride longer because it enhances flexibility. A third theory claims the primordial pouch will give your cat’s stomach some extra space to expand after eating a lot.

Do all cats have a primordial pouch?

All cats do have a primordial pouch, but the size will vary from cat to cat. Some cats might have super pronounced pouches, while you can hardly spot them on others.

“Even fit and lean cats can have a primordial pouch,” Dr. Bustamante said. “Obese cats have more noticeable pouches since they have more fat.”

When do cats develop a primordial pouch?

Your cat will develop a primordial pouch as he’s aging out of kittenhood and becoming an adult, which happens at around 6 months old.

“Adult cats have pouches; young kittens don't have them,” Dr. Bustamante said.

Should you get your cat’s primordial pouch removed?

Your cat’s primordial pouch is perfectly normal and shouldn’t be removed, especially since it doesn’t cause any discomfort or health issues.

“The biggest concern should be to make sure that your cat has an appropriate weight and is not obese,” Dr. Bustamante said.

Is my cat overweight or is it just his primordial pouch?

If your cat has a noticeable primordial pouch, you might be wondering if he’s still a healthy weight.

The best way to figure that out is to have your vet run a test called a body condition score, which is a visual and physical exam that allows professionals to determine whether your cat is underweight, overweight or perfectly healthy.

So now that you know all about your cat’s primordial pouch, you don’t have to let those questions about his saggy belly keep you up at night.