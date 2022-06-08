Whether you just figured out your cat is pregnant or are unsure if your cat is expecting (or simply gaining weight), you’re probably on the hunt for cat pregnancy tips and advice with potential kittens on the way.

To help you and your cat at any stage of the cat pregnancy timeline, we compiled all important information into one guide so that you can better understand the basics of the cat gestation period.

Of course, consult your veterinarian if you suspect your cat’s pregnant since they can give you personalized advice based on your cat’s health situation and age.

But if you’re curious, here’s everything you need to know about cat pregnancy, including signs your cat may be pregnant, how long pregnancy lasts and how to care for your cat after she gives birth.

How to tell if a cat is pregnant

Cats who are 6 months of age or older and unspayed — meaning she still has her reproductive organs — are able to get pregnant, and will likely get pregnant if living primarily outside around unneutered adult male cats.

According to Dr. David Shapiro, a veterinarian at Broward County Animal Care, there are three significant signs to look for if you think a cat may be pregnant.

Dr. Shapiro told The Dodo, “Distended abdomen, increase in ‘belly’ weight [and] swelling or pinkness to nipples,” are all signifiers of pregnancy.

If you notice these signs, then it’s likely that your pet is already about two to five weeks into her pregnancy. You can ask your vet to perform a blood test to confirm your cat is pregnant and not just gaining weight, but keep in mind that your cat needs to be about three weeks along before a test can be done and provide accurate results.

Cat pregnancy stages and timeline

A cat’s gestation period, which is the length of her pregnancy from fertilization to birth, is about nine weeks (63 to 67 days). This means a female cat can get pregnant several times a year if not spayed.

Here’s a brief breakdown of a cat’s pregnancy timeline:

Weeks 1 to 2

Two to three weeks after fertilization, you’ll notice a “pinking” of a cat’s nipples. They’ll become more colorful and swollen when she’s pregnant.

Weeks 3 to 4

Some cats experience sickness and appetite loss in the third week of pregnancy. So, although she may be eating less, a pregnant cat’s stomach will become a bit swollen and distended.

If and when you notice her stomach is swollen, don’t touch or push on her belly as this may disturb the kittens’ development.

In the fourth week, a cat’s appetite will likely come back and a blood test can be done to confirm pregnancy. Your vet will be able to help you figure out how much you can increase her food intake based on her current weight and activity levels. A cat can gain anywhere from 2 to 4 pounds during pregnancy.

Weeks 5 to 6

Your vet will be able to tell how many kittens a cat is carrying around the five-week mark. She may also be a bit more affectionate as she prepares for motherhood.

Weeks 7 to 8

At the seven-week mark, a cat begins “nesting,” or creating a comfy space to give birth. Give her plenty of soft blankets and a safe space to get ready to bring her kittens into the world.

Week 9

And finally, it’s kitten time! Within the ninth week, your cat will give birth.

How to care for a pregnant cat

When it’s confirmed that your cat is pregnant, it’s best to keep her inside at all times. If you’re caring for a feral cat or stray, you may want to set up a safe, dry area outside for her to seek refuge. This could be an open cat carrier with blankets and food, a shed she has access to or some other form of shelter.

Ask your vet for recommendations about which foods they recommend your cat eat during her pregnancy. Dr. Shapiro said that your vet may instruct you to feed your cat a diet that consists of more fresh food, like chicken, but again, diet change (including if your cat should eat larger portions than usual) will depend on your cat’s specific health needs, so consulting a vet is necessary.

And give your pregnant cat plenty of love! She’ll likely become a bit more affectionate throughout her pregnancy, so do your best to make sure she’s comfortable, happy and enjoying the process.

Pre-labor signs in a cat

When a cat begins to go into labor, Dr. Shapiro said she’ll probably head to her nesting spot and begin panting. She might also start licking herself more than usual.

During her labor process, “leave [her] alone,” Dr. Shapiro said. “[Do] not overcrowd. Moms know best!”

Some cats will seek you out when it’s time to give birth, but others will want to handle the birthing process on their own, so read your cat’s signs and be ready for either situation. If she prefers to be alone, you can watch from afar and make sure everything is going smoothly.

Postpartum care

Dr. Shapiro said that feeding your cat high-quality cat food while she’s nursing will not only help the mother cat, but the kittens, too. You can ask your vet for their recommendations for postpartum food — they may suggest one with a higher calorie count.

Make sure her nesting spot stays clean by changing out newspaper lining and washing blankets often, and give your cat lots of encouragement with pets, cuddles and verbal affirmation. Don’t handle the kittens too much in the first few hours after they’re born because this could cause trust issues with the mother cat.

Keep an eye out for any neglect or health issues in either the kittens or the mom. Smaller, weak kittens may not be tended to by their mother in the first few days after birth, which means you’ll have to take over care.

Similarly, if you notice the mother cat is having issues nursing, panting excessively, acting restless, or exhibiting other signs of distress, she may be having postpartum health issues and you should contact your vet immediately.

Finally, Dr. Shapiro recommends that you ask your vet about spaying your cat after she’s given birth to her litter of kittens. Spaying eliminates risk of ovarian or uterine cancer in female cats, lessens the likelihood of your cat wanting to escape the house when she’s in heat (meaning she’s releasing hormones to attract a mate), and reduces overpopulation.

Reach out to your vet if you have any questions, and enjoy your new litter of kittens alongside your mama cat!