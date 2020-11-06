If You're Obsessed With Your Cat You Need This Hoodie
Wear your cat EVERYWHERE 😻
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Just when you thought you and your cat couldn’t be more attached at the hip … BAM! The cat pouch hoodie.
This perfectly ridiculous sweatshirt is exactly what it sounds like: a hoodie with a pouch you can actually put your cat in.
You and your cat (or even your small dog) can walk around like a couple of kangaroos, which is just peak crazy cat person — in the most adorable way.
Plus, think of the photo ops when your cat pokes his little head out of that giant pouch on your sweatshirt!
Since you obviously consider yourself an obsessed cat parent, and want to take that title to the next level, The Dodo rounded up some of the best cat pouch hoodies around.
A hoodie with a paw print pouch
Your cat will also love batting at the pom-pom drawstring!
A hoodie that’ll have you twinning with your cat
You are just a couple of cool cats, after all!
A standard hoodie to keep things subtle
No one will even know your cat’s inside until her tiny head pops out!
A fuzzy cat face hoodie that just screams “iconic”
The pouch IS a cat face and it really doesn’t get better than that.
A galaxy sweatshirt because of course this exists
Right when it seemed cat pouch hoodies couldn’t be more ridiculous, here’s a galaxy print one.