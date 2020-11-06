If You're Obsessed With Your Cat You Need This Hoodie

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Just when you thought you and your cat couldn’t be more attached at the hip … BAM! The cat pouch hoodie.

This perfectly ridiculous sweatshirt is exactly what it sounds like: a hoodie with a pouch you can actually put your cat in.

You and your cat (or even your small dog) can walk around like a couple of kangaroos, which is just peak crazy cat person — in the most adorable way.

Plus, think of the photo ops when your cat pokes his little head out of that giant pouch on your sweatshirt!

Since you obviously consider yourself an obsessed cat parent, and want to take that title to the next level, The Dodo rounded up some of the best cat pouch hoodies around.

A hoodie with a paw print pouch