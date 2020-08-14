Why Are Cats Such Picky Eaters?

Ever notice that your skeptical AF cat just doesn’t like most — or practically any — food?

NEW food? Weird textures? Who do you even think you are?

It might seem like your cat is the most high-maintenance individual you’ve ever met, but it’s actually pretty normal for cats to be super picky.

"Our feline friends are notoriously picky — seeming to rule the house and our lives with their dietary preferences,” Dr. Jennifer Adler, a veterinarian at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, told The Dodo.

According to Dr. Adler, cats have an amazing sense of taste — so much so that they can even pick up on medications or other additives in their food — which often turns them off to that food forever.

“In addition, their pickiness appears to be evolutionary-based and has a name — neophobia [which means fears of new things],” Dr. Adler said. “Trying new things can be dangerous out there in the wild!”

In fact, cats actually have very specific nutritional needs, and they seem to know it. “So if you find something that works, stick with it!" Dr. Adler advises.

If you adopt your cat when she’s still a kitten, you should try to get her used to a variety of foods and flavors when she’s young so she’ll be a more adventurous eater later on — which will come in handy if you ever need to switch foods due to something like a health issue or old age.