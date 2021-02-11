Why Is My Cat Peeing Everywhere But Her Litter Box?

Have you noticed recently that your cat is peeing outside the litter box?

Are you trying to figure out why this is happening so that you can stop it before all that pee ruins the house?

To help, The Dodo spoke to Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, to try to get to the bottom of the issue.

If your cat’s peeing in the wrong places, there’s probably something going on that might be stressing her out (like a physical or behavioral problem).

Dr. Satchu suggests first asking yourself a few questions to figure out what the cause of the stress might be:

Did you recently change litter types/brands?

Did you move the litter box’s location?

Are you keeping it clean?

If it’s any of these reasons, the solution is easy: Go back to the way your cat prefers her litter box (or just clean it)!

If you aren’t sure how to create a favorable litter box space, you can follow these tips to make sure you’re creating an environment she feels comfortable in.

If the physical litter box hasn't changed at all — and it's clean (remember, cats are neat freaks!) — consider these reasons for behavioral outcries:

Did you just move?

Did someone new move into the house?

Is there construction happening?

“These things can be stressful and lead to behavioral changes,” Dr. Satchu said.

In these cases, the behavior should go back to normal once she gets adjusted — but make sure you still have quiet environments and plenty of enrichment inside your house for your cat to relieve her stress.

“If it’s still none of these things, you may want to consider bringing kitty to see the vet as there may be a medical reason behind the inappropriate urination,” Dr. Satchu said. “Bladder stones and urinary tract infections are both common causes of inappropriate urination.”