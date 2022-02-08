These Things Might Mean Your Cat Has A Parasite
It’s super easy for your cat to get infected with a parasite. (Your vet probably stresses this all the time.) But would you be able to tell if your cat actually picked up a pest?
Considering that some parasite infections cause your cat to show symptoms, while others may cause no clinical signs at all, you might not even notice if it happens.
The Dodo spoke with Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, to find out how to spot symptoms of parasites in cats.
JUMP TO: Tapeworm symptoms | Hookworm symptoms | Roundworm symptoms | Whipworm symptoms | Giardia symptoms | Symptoms of fleas on cats | Symptoms of mites on cat | Symptoms of ticks on cats | Toxoplasmosis symptoms
Intestinal parasites in cats
One type of parasite your cat can get is an intestinal parasite, which can mess with your pet’s gastrointestinal system.
There are a bunch of intestinal parasites your cat can get, like:
- Tapeworms
- Hookworms
- Roundworms
- Whipworms
- Giardia
External parasites in cats
Another type of parasite that can affect your cat is an external parasite. These pests don’t actually go inside your cat, but instead cause issues with his skin, hair or other external body parts.
Some external parasites your cat can get include:
- Fleas
- Ticks
- Mites
- Toxoplasmosis
Symptoms of parasites in cats
The symptoms your cat experiences during a parasitic infection can vary depending on which parasite he’s been infected with.
Tapeworm symptoms
Tapeworms are flat worms that latch onto your cat’s intestines with their mouths.
Luckily, symptoms of a tapeworm infection in cats are pretty minor.
“Some cats can develop intermittent diarrhea with tapeworm infections,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.
Other symptoms of tapeworm in cats include:
- Worm segments in poop (they look like little grains of rice)
- Weight loss
- Itching (especially near your cat’s butt)
- Scooting
Hookworm symptoms
Like tapeworms, hookworms also attach to your cat’s intestinal walls and suck his blood.
They don’t cause a ton of harm to healthy adult cats, but the blood loss can be life-threatening for kittens. For that reason, a lot of adult cats are asymptomatic.
If your cat has hookworms, he might show the following symptoms:
- Weight loss
- Black, tarry poop
- Coughing
- Lesions on his paws
- Anemia
- Lack of appetite
- Diarrhea
- Constipation
If you notice your cat experiencing these kinds of symptoms, bring him to the vet to confirm that he’s actually dealing with a hookworm infection.
“Hookworms will not be seen in your pet's stool and will need to be diagnosed by fecal sample with your veterinarian,” Dr. Burch said.
Roundworm symptoms
Roundworms are one of the most common parasites your cat can get. They swim around in his intestines and can grow up to 12 centimeters long, but they don’t usually cause major issues.
“Most cats with roundworm infections are asymptomatic,” Dr. Burch said.
Your cat might show symptoms if he’s infected with a lot of roundworms. These symptoms could look like:
- Coughing
- Abdominal bloating
- Poor appetite
- Diarrhea
- Intestinal cramping
- Vomiting
Whipworm symptoms
Whipworms are intestinal parasites that can irritate the lining of your pet’s gastrointestinal tract.
Sometimes, these infections don’t cause any symptoms.
“Infections with whipworms tend to be asymptomatic,” Dr. Burch said.
However, your cat might show symptoms if he’s infected with a lot of worms. A symptomatic cat might experience things like:
- Bloody diarrhea
- Weight loss
- Lethargy
- Dehydration
- Inflammatory bowel syndrome
Giardia symptoms
Giardia is a microscopic parasite that can infect your cat’s gut.
“Younger cats tend to have infections more often than older animals, but older animals can have more severe symptoms,” Dr. Burch said.
The main symptoms of giardia in cats is diarrhea, but a lot of the time infected pets are asymptomatic.
In addition to diarrhea, other symptoms include:
- Greenish or bloody poop
- Vomiting
- Weight loss
- Decreased energy
Symptoms of fleas on cats
Fleas are tiny, wingless bugs that live on your cat’s skin and in his fur. They bite your pet and suck his blood, causing irritation.
Some signs that your cat has fleas include:
- Itching
- Hair loss
- Sores
- Excessive grooming
If you suspect your cat might have fleas, look for the tiny black insects in his fur.
“Using a flea comb in your cat's fur can help spot a flea problem,” Dr. Burch said.
Symptoms of mites on cats
There are a few common types of mites your cat can get — like demodex, scabies and cheyletiellosis — but the symptoms are pretty much the same.
They include:
- Scaling
- Itching
- Redness
- Hair loss
Get your cat checked out by your vet if you notice any of those symptoms.
Symptoms of ticks on cats
Ticks are small bugs that will latch on to your cat’s skin and feed on his blood. If your cat has a tick, you might notice a small bump (or a few) while petting him.
Some ticks can spread disease, so it’s super important you remove the tick as soon as you find one on your cat.
Some symptoms of tick-borne illnesses include the following:
- Lameness
- Lethargy
- Decrease appetite
- Fever
- Weight loss
Toxoplasmosis symptoms
Toxoplasmosis happens when your cat’s infected with a microscopic, single-celled external parasite called Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii).
“Symptoms of the infection can vary depending on the age of the cat at the time of infection,” Dr. Burch said.
Most cats don’t show any symptoms of toxoplasmosis at all. But mild symptoms include:
- Fever
- Loss of appetite
- Lethargy
If your cat is immunocompromised, toxoplasmosis parasites will be able to reproduce a lot more, causing problems with other organs. These include:
- Eye issues
- Lung issues
- Liver issues
- Diarrhea
- Nervous system issues
So, while a lot of cats won’t show any signs of a parasitic infection, it’s still important to keep an eye out. Because if your cat is experiencing symptoms, it might mean his infection’s a bit more serious and he should get checked out by a vet.
