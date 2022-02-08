These Things Might Mean Your Cat Has A Parasite

Tapeworm symptoms Tapeworms are flat worms that latch onto your cat’s intestines with their mouths. Luckily, symptoms of a tapeworm infection in cats are pretty minor. “Some cats can develop intermittent diarrhea with tapeworm infections,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo. Other symptoms of tapeworm in cats include: Worm segments in poop (they look like little grains of rice)

Weight loss

Itching (especially near your cat’s butt)

Scooting

Hookworm symptoms Like tapeworms, hookworms also attach to your cat’s intestinal walls and suck his blood. They don’t cause a ton of harm to healthy adult cats, but the blood loss can be life-threatening for kittens. For that reason, a lot of adult cats are asymptomatic. If your cat has hookworms, he might show the following symptoms: Weight loss

Black, tarry poop

Coughing

Lesions on his paws

Anemia

Lack of appetite

Diarrhea

Constipation If you notice your cat experiencing these kinds of symptoms, bring him to the vet to confirm that he’s actually dealing with a hookworm infection. “Hookworms will not be seen in your pet's stool and will need to be diagnosed by fecal sample with your veterinarian,” Dr. Burch said.

Roundworm symptoms Roundworms are one of the most common parasites your cat can get. They swim around in his intestines and can grow up to 12 centimeters long, but they don’t usually cause major issues. “Most cats with roundworm infections are asymptomatic,” Dr. Burch said. Your cat might show symptoms if he’s infected with a lot of roundworms. These symptoms could look like: Coughing

Abdominal bloating

Poor appetite

Diarrhea

Intestinal cramping

Vomiting

Whipworm symptoms Whipworms are intestinal parasites that can irritate the lining of your pet’s gastrointestinal tract. Sometimes, these infections don’t cause any symptoms. “Infections with whipworms tend to be asymptomatic,” Dr. Burch said. However, your cat might show symptoms if he’s infected with a lot of worms. A symptomatic cat might experience things like: Bloody diarrhea

Weight loss

Lethargy

Dehydration

Inflammatory bowel syndrome

Giardia symptoms Giardia is a microscopic parasite that can infect your cat’s gut. “Younger cats tend to have infections more often than older animals, but older animals can have more severe symptoms,” Dr. Burch said. The main symptoms of giardia in cats is diarrhea, but a lot of the time infected pets are asymptomatic. In addition to diarrhea, other symptoms include: Greenish or bloody poop

Vomiting

Weight loss

Decreased energy

Symptoms of fleas on cats Fleas are tiny, wingless bugs that live on your cat’s skin and in his fur. They bite your pet and suck his blood, causing irritation. Some signs that your cat has fleas include: Itching

Hair loss

Sores

Excessive grooming If you suspect your cat might have fleas, look for the tiny black insects in his fur. “Using a flea comb in your cat's fur can help spot a flea problem,” Dr. Burch said. Try this flea comb from Chewy for $3.77

Symptoms of mites on cats There are a few common types of mites your cat can get — like demodex, scabies and cheyletiellosis — but the symptoms are pretty much the same. They include: Scaling

Itching

Redness

Hair loss Get your cat checked out by your vet if you notice any of those symptoms.

Symptoms of ticks on cats Ticks are small bugs that will latch on to your cat’s skin and feed on his blood. If your cat has a tick, you might notice a small bump (or a few) while petting him. Some ticks can spread disease, so it’s super important you remove the tick as soon as you find one on your cat. Some symptoms of tick-borne illnesses include the following: Lameness

Lethargy

Decrease appetite

Fever

Weight loss

Toxoplasmosis symptoms Toxoplasmosis happens when your cat’s infected with a microscopic, single-celled external parasite called Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii). “Symptoms of the infection can vary depending on the age of the cat at the time of infection,” Dr. Burch said. Most cats don’t show any symptoms of toxoplasmosis at all. But mild symptoms include: Fever

Loss of appetite

Lethargy If your cat is immunocompromised, toxoplasmosis parasites will be able to reproduce a lot more, causing problems with other organs. These include: Eye issues

Lung issues

Liver issues

Diarrhea

Nervous system issues So, while a lot of cats won’t show any signs of a parasitic infection, it’s still important to keep an eye out. Because if your cat is experiencing symptoms, it might mean his infection’s a bit more serious and he should get checked out by a vet.