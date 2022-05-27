While panting doesn’t happen as much in cats as it does in dogs, you’ll likely still spot your cat panting every now and then.

We reached out to Dr. Hilary Jones, veterinarian and chief veterinary officer at TeleTails, and Ashley Callihan, a licensed veterinary nurse at TeleTails, to find out more about what your cat’s panting can mean.

Why is my cat panting?

If you see your cat panting occasionally, it’s likely that everything’s OK and she’s just breathing heavily due to normal circumstances.

Some of the most common and harmless reasons for your cat’s panting are:

She’s stressed out

One of the most common causes of cat panting is stress from certain situations. “Vet visits and car rides are great examples of these,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo.

Other examples of stressful situations for cats include:

Thunderstorms

Fireworks

Strangers in the house

“This type of panting should be resolved quickly once the stressful event is over,” Dr. Jones said.

She needs to cool herself off

If it’s really hot outside, or if your cat’s just hot in general, she’ll probably pant to help regulate her body temperature.

“Cats do have sweat glands, but most of those, aside from the paw pads, are covered up by fur,” Callihan told The Dodo. “When cats pant, the saliva evaporates and allows them to take in the cool air.”

She just had some intense play

Just like with people, if your cat was just super active (like running around the house at 4 a.m.), she might pant a bit afterwards.

“Strenuous activity, like an intense play session, can cause a cat to pant as well,” Dr. Jones said.

Because of her body type

If you have a specific type of cat (mainly a flat-faced breed), she’ll likely pant more than another type of cat will.

“Some brachycephalic (short faced) cats, such as the Persian, might open-mouth breathe if their nostrils don’t have a wide enough opening to allow air to flow through adequately,” Callihan said.

Additionally, overweight cats are also more prone to panting.

Concerning reasons for panting in cats

While it can be normal, panting and heavy breathing can also be concerning in some cases.

“Abnormal panting can be caused by respiratory tract infections, a mass in the nasal cavity that prevents air from flowing in and out of the nares, fluid in or around the lungs, a mass pressing against the lungs, heart conditions and other medical conditions,” Callihan said.

So basically, if you can’t identify a cause for your cat’s panting, you should contact your veterinarian to make sure she doesn’t have an underlying medical issue.

While it’s pretty typical to see a cat panting after intense exercise or during a stressful situation, if your cat’s breathing heavily or panting without something like this occurring, it’s time for a vet visit!

“Additionally, if you notice your cat has some labored breathing, it’s always best to get to the closest vet or emergency vet immediately so that the veterinary team can start oxygen and treatment as soon as possible,” Callihan said.

While cats don’t always pant, it’s possible that yours might do it during certain situations. As long as her panting subsides soon after she starts, you have nothing to worry about.