The Best Christmas Ornaments For Cat Lovers
If you’re a cat parent, you’ll definitely want to deck your Christmas tree with some cat-themed decor.
And of course you’ll need some ornaments that are personalized just for your cat, too.
From custom to festive to simply adorable, The Dodo found some of the best cat ornaments for your tree.
This cat ornament looks just like a festive gingerbread man. It’s made of a durable and lightweight resin, so it will last even if your cat likes to knock things off your Christmas tree. It’s also personalizable with your cat’s name and the year, and it comes with a ribbon for hanging. Plus, you can get a dog one to match.
This plush cat ornament is super cute. The black and white cat is wearing a red and green striped scarf and has a gold loop string to hang him on your tree.
This ornament is glass blown for a super fancy effect. It’s hand painted and even has glitter for some extra holiday fun. There are multiple cats to choose from, including a black and white cat, a kitten with ribbon and an ornament, and even a Cheshire cat.
If you like funny ornaments, this one's for you. There’s a cat on top of a Christmas tree, and it says “Your ornaments are history” — probably relatable for anyone with a mischievous cat. There are red jingle bells on the sides of the tree that ring whenever they move, so you’ll know if your own cat messes with the tree.
This black cat ornament is wearing a festive red and green scarf. The scarf is removable, so it can make a cute decoration in the spring and summer. It has a gold loop string attached to hang on your tree.
This wooden ornament shows a cat peeking through blinds. You can get it personalized with whatever text you want below the cat, and it has a cord attached for hanging.
This ornament features a black cat sitting inside an open gift box — perfect for a cat parent who thinks their cat is the best gift there is (and who doesn’t?). It has a gold cord attached for hanging.
This personalized ornament has a cute little cat poking his head out of a stocking. You can get the stocking customized with your cat’s name and the year. It’s made of resin and has a red ribbon attached to hang it on your tree.
This wooden picture frame ornament says “Meowy Christmas.” Just add a photo of your cat, and you’ll have the easiest custom ornament ever. It has a red ribbon attached for hanging.
This paw print ornament is totally customizable. You can choose from tons of different colors for the plaid border, and you can personalize it with your cat’s picture and name (or whatever text you want to add). It’s double sided, so you’ll get to see your cat’s cute face on both sides. The ornament is a perfect Christmas present for cat parents.
This cute cat ornament is shatter resistant, so you don’t have to worry if your cat likes to play in the tree. Even though it’s made of plastic, the ornament has a shiny finish to give it a glassy look. The cat is wearing a red and gold scarf, and it has a gold string for hanging.
This set of ornaments is so cute. It comes with an ornament for every kind of cat — a white cat, an orange and white cat, a black and white cat, and a grey and white cat. They have gold loops to hang them on your tree.
This ornament is handmade out of birch wood. It’s the shape of a cat’s face with cute whiskers, and you can get it personalized with your cat’s name. You can also choose from a bunch of different colors, including turquoise, rose gold, black, gold and silver. It includes twine to hang it on your tree.
This ceramic cat ornament is handmade and hand painted. You can choose from tons of color options to customize it to match your cat, and it comes with a satin ribbon for hanging. You can add your cat’s name to the ornament as well.
This cat ornament has a ribbon around his neck with a tag that you can get personalized with his name. The ornament is completely customizable, too. Not only can you add your cat’s name, but you can also choose the color of the cat and the ribbon. It’s handmade out of enamel and has a pretty red ribbon for hanging.