Help! My Cat’s Not Eating!

A cat not eating can be a cause for concern for cat parents. From a mild issue to a potentially serious condition, there are a variety of reasons why your cat might not have an appetite.

Simply put, it’s best to pay close attention if your cat stops eating. While it could be a symptom of liver or kidney disease, even moving your pet’s food bowl can be a reason for him to stop eating. Regardless, if your cat hasn’t eaten for more than 24 hours, a call to your veterinarian is advised.

We spoke to Dr. Hilary Jones, a veterinarian and chief veterinary officer at TeleTails, for more insight on why your cat may not be eating and what you can do about it.

Reasons for a cat not eating

There are several reasons why a cat might lose his appetite. But one thing is certain — early intervention, if needed, can help prevent your cat from getting worse and get him back to feeling his best even quicker.

Location

The location of your cat’s food bowl is more important than you might think.

“Is the food bowl in a high-traffic area? Cats are pretty vulnerable when eating, so if there is too much activity around, they may not feel comfortable eating,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo. “Is the food bowl up high? Perhaps it is too difficult for your cat to reach the food, and if you moved it somewhere more accessible, they would eat.”

The number of cats you have might be a factor, too. Cats have a hierarchy, and one cat may be bullying your other cats around the food dish.

“You may find that feeding your cats in separate rooms allows everyone to eat peacefully and at their own pace,” Dr. Jones said.

Food

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to cat parents, but some cats are very opinionated about what they want and don’t want to eat. And if their food has recently been switched and the texture changed, they may not be interested in eating the new food and are holding out, waiting for the old familiar food to return.

“If you are going to make a food change, it is always important to to slowly transition between diets,” Dr. Jones said. “Initially, add just a small amount of the new food mixed into the old diet. Gradually increase the volume of new food until you are [feeding] 100 percent new food. This should take about 7–10 days.”

Illness

There’s a reason one of the first questions a vet will ask is, “Is there any change in appetite?” when you bring your cat in for a visit.

Not eating can be a sign of lots of conditions. According to Dr. Jones, minor medical reasons include an upset stomach or an infection, like a stomach bug or intestinal parasite. Unfortunately, it can also be a sign of a system illness, meaning your cat has something else going on, and loss of appetite is one of the signs.

If your cat isn’t eating, it could be a sign of a more serious issue that requires further testing and investigation, like the following:



Liver disease

Kidney disease

Endocrine disease (like thyroid disease or diabetes)

In these cases, you’ll often see additional signs that something’s wrong, like a change in energy, thirst and weight, or other gastrointestinal signs like vomiting and diarrhea.

“If you see any of these signs in your cat, it’s important to visit your veterinarian,” Dr. Jones said. “Your vet will want to do a physical exam and perhaps some additional diagnostics like blood work and X-rays to evaluate organ function and rule out the risk of intestinal obstruction.”

If your cat stops eating for more than three days

Your cat may be at risk for developing hepatic lipidosis if he stops eating for three or more days.

This potentially life-threatening complication causes fat to accumulate in and around the liver rather than breaking down for energy. This causes significant damage to the liver itself and can make your cat much sicker.

“Even if the reason the cat stopped eating in the first place resolves, without treatment, the cat will still be sick with liver disease,” Dr. Jones said. “Treatment often requires hospitalization, fluid therapy and, in many cases, tube feeding.”

If your cat hasn’t eaten in more than 24 hours, take a deep breath and call your vet. As mentioned above, early detection and a diagnosis is key to getting your kitty back to feeling better and finally eating again!