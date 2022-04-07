Cat Neuter Recovery And Aftercare Tips

If you’ve already scheduled your cat’s neuter, you might be in that pre-op stage where you’re freaking out about how to keep him comfy after surgery.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, a veterinarian working with The Dog People Panel, to learn more about how to help your cat recover after his neuter.

What's the difference between a spay and neuter?

Before we discuss neutering in length, you might want to understand the difference between spaying and neutering.

Spaying (for female cats) and neutering (for male cats) are surgical procedures that stop a cat's ability to reproduce.

Spaying your cat removes her uterus and ovaries. Neutering your cat removes his testicles.

So while these procedures are different in regards to which gender is having surgery, they have the same goal: to prevent pregnancies, eliminate some health risks (like testicular or ovarian cancer) and help the overall cat community.

How are cats neutered?

Routine cat neuters are considered pretty basic compared to spaying a cat, since cat spay surgeries are more invasive.

“There are a number of variations in technique, but typically a feline neuter involves the surgical excision of both testes,” Dr. Greenstein told The Dodo.

When it comes to a neuter, the skin incisions are often so small that sometimes they’re simply closed with a small amount of surgical tissue glue (or they can be left open to heal on their own).

“Since a typical cat neuter can be completed fairly quickly, the surgery can be performed under inhaled general anesthesia, or sometimes under injectable rapid acting heavy sedation (they are still completely asleep and can’t feel anything!),” Dr. Greenstein said.

What to expect with cat neuter recovery

The principles of post-op care for cats are similar to those for dogs, except cats can be a bit trickier to confine since they often jump up onto furniture. Luckily, in regards to being neutered, you won’t have as much to worry about as you would if you were getting a female cat spayed since the incision area is so small.

His recovery will probably look something like this:

He’ll get an e-collar

One of the most important tools to aid in your cat’s healing will be an e-collar.

“Even though the incision is very small, I still recommend that post-op feline patients still wear a cone to keep them from licking their incisions,” Dr. Greenstein said.

If your cat totally hates his cone, you may want to consider getting him a soft cone.

“To make everyone’s life easier and prevent self-trauma after routine surgery, talk to your vet about soft cones or full-body onesies, which may be more tolerable than a traditional rigid plastic cone in keeping them from bothering at their incisions!” Dr. Greenstein said.

You’ll need to monitor him

Ideally, cat parents should try to monitor their post-op kitties closely for a full 10 to 14 days, but the first few days are the most critical.

“If at any time you notice any changes or concerns with the incision or with your cat’s behavior, seek veterinary attention immediately,” Dr. Greenstein said.

He’ll bounce back pretty quickly

“In the best case, cats recover very quickly from a routine neuter and are often pretty much feeling back to themselves later that day or the next,” Dr. Greenstein said.

While your cat's recovery might be a little inconvenient in the moment, making small adjustments for a short period of time will ensure your cat suffers no complications from surgery — and he’ll be right back to keeping you up all night in no time.

