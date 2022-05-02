501 Cat Names For Every Personality And Breed
Every cat name you could need 😻😸
One of the best parts of getting a new cat is coming up with a name.
But with so many options, where do you even begin?
The Dodo came up with a list of 501 of the best cat names to help you choose, and it has everything from black cat names to funny cat names to Disney cat names — so there’s something for everyone.
Boy cat names
These are some of the most popular boy cat names.
- Oliver
- Max
- Tiger
- Leo
- Ollie
- Felix
- Charlie
- Jack
- Loki
- Simba
- Simon
- Finn
- Louie
- Gus
- Henry
- Gizmo
- Winston
- Sammy
- Jasper
- Milo
- Oscar
- Buddy
- Toby
- Apollo
- George
- Jax
- Theo
Girl cat names
Here are some of the most popular girl cat names.
- Lily
- Bella
- Sophie
- Stella
- Gracie
- Luna
- Zoe
- Sadie
- Lucy
- Lola
- Cleo
- Chloe
- Nala
- Kitty
- Penny
- Molly
- Rosie
- Pepper
- Olive
- Daisy
- Bailey
- Addie
- Bessie
- Buttercup
Funny cat names
If you prefer funny names, you’ll love these (even the puns).
- Clawdia
- Jennifur
- Twinkie
- Fluffy
- Tabbytha
- Veronicat
- Diva
- Jessicat
- Tweety
- Sylvester
- Caesar
- Chunky
- Muffy
- Mouse
- Paul
- Chad
- Kyle
- Chandler
- Kevin
- Augustus
- Bill
- Stan
- Alex
- John
- Doug
- William
- Fred
- Clint
- Eleanor
- Hannah
- Christina
- Katherine
- Myrtle
- Kimberly
- Elizabeth
- Margaret
- Debra
- Elaine
- Janet
- Mary
- Catniss
- Don Drapurr
- Purrito
- Kit Cat
- Catsup
- Catastrophe
- Catsanova
- Lucifurr
- Hello Kitty
- Alley (Cat)
- Hairy Potter
- Catzilla
- Ravenclaw
- Birdie
- Picatso
- Santa Claws
- The Great Catsby
- Cattitude
- Cat Stevens
- Catpernicus
- Mr. Meowgi
- Fuzz Aldrin
- Kitty Purry
- Purrfect
- Catatonic
- Furby
Black cat names
If you have a black cat, try one of these names.
- Midnight
- Night
- Raven
- Shadow
- Ash
- Smokey
- Smoke
- Velvet
- Charcoal
- Jet
- Ink
Orange cat names
These names are perfect for an orange cat.
- Clementine
- Orange
- Apricot
- Ginger
- Butterscotch
- Whiskey
- Cheeto
- Dorito
- Honey
- Butternut
- Penny
- Copper
- Mango
- Coral
Black-and-white cat names
Here are a bunch of names that’ll match your black-and-white cat perfectly.
- Oreo
- Cookie
- Spot
- Patch
- Patches
- Domino
- Checkers
- Dice
- Marble
- Dot
- Dottie
- Cow
- Smudge
Grey cat names
You’ll find the best grey cat names in this list.
- Blue
- Cinder
- Pewter
- Cloud
- Stormy
- Coal
- Dust
- Dusty
- Granite
- Slate
- Silver
- Stone
- Lavender
- Plum
- Gris
- Koala
White cat names
Here are some of the best names for your white cat.
- Coconut
- Snow
- Creampuff
- Butter
- Cotton
- Cottonball
- Winter
- Snowball
- Snowflake
- Powder
- Luna
- Sugar
- Milky
- Blanco/a
- Bianca
- Beige
- Pearl
- Vanilla
- Ice
- Tofu
- Moon
Calico cat names
These are some popular calico cat names.
- Amaretto
- Calypso
- Chestnut
- Neapolitan
- Opal
- Rye
- Trixie
- Truffle
- Turtle
- Mosaic
- Camo
- Callie
- Amber
- Fawn
- Tortoise
- Paprika
Siamese cat names
These names are perfect for your Siamese cat.
- Boots
- Smoke
- Socks
- Birch
- S’mores
- Sesame
- Latte
- Mocha
- Tiramisu
- Miso
- Nutmeg
- Sphinx
- Hazel
- Cappuccino
- Sapphire
- Elizabeth Taylor (for the blue eyes)
- Mittens
- Si (Lady and the Tramp)
- Am (Lady and the Tramp)
- Kit (Charmed)
- Willow
- Sky
- Chai
Cool cat names
These are some of the coolest cat names for your badass BFF.
- Tiger
- Bandit
- Prince
- Romeo
- Maverick
- Harley
- Bentley
- Ivy
- Roxy
- Pixie
- Zelda
- Jade
- Athena
- Violet
- Wicked
- Panther
- Halloween
- Eclipse
- Twilight
- Jinx
- Salem
- Karma
- Onyx
- Friday
- Indigo
- Lilith
- Wizard
- Witch
- Earl (Earl grey tea)
- Mercury
- Chrome
- Storm
- Thunder
- Misty
- Lightning
- Rocky
- Smoke
- Nimbus
- Merlin
- Heather
- Thor
- Cloudy
- Snowy
- Blizzard
- Crystal
- Angel
- Swan
- Icy
- Diamond
- Owl
- Alaska
- Glacier
- Lotus
- Shimmer
- Fire
- Autumn
- Blaze
- Ember
- Crimson
- Fox
- Foxy
- Cheetah
- Cayenne
- Garfield
- Chili
- Mimosa
- Gold
- Goldie
- Ruby
- Topaz
- Sienna
Disney cat names
If you’re a big Disney fan, you’ll love these Disney-inspired cat names.
- Tigger
- Simba
- Nala
- Mufasa
- Scar
- Pumbaa
- Timon
- Sassy
- Duchess
- Thomas O’Malley
- Marie
- Toulouse
- Berlioz
- Roquefort
- Scat Cat
- Waldo
- Peppo
- Billy Boss
- Boo
- Sulley
- Nemo
- Dory
- Bambi
- Ariel
- Ursula
- Hercules
- Meg
- Pegasus
- Belle
- Beast
- Tiana
- Moana
- Mulan
- Tarzan
- Jasmine
- Aladdin
- Abu
- Elsa
- Anna
- Olaf
- Lilo
- Stitch
- Alice
- Cheshire
- Lady
- Tramp
- Dumbo
- Baloo
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Donald
Food names for cats
You can’t go wrong with a food name for your cat, so try one of these names.
- Tuna
- Biscuit
- Brownie
- Dumpling
- Chocolate
- Cocoa
- Cinnamon
- Almond
- Peanut
- Maple
- Pecan
- Coffee
- Café
- Fudge
- Butterfinger
- Tootsie Roll
- Beans
- Peaches
- Sushi
- Pickles
- Waffles
- Pancake
- Nacho
- Taco
- Curry
- Alfredo
- Gumbo
- Noodle
- Nugget
- Popcorn
- Reuben
- Cashew
- Chip
- Toast
- Papaya
- Spice
- Cherry
- Basil
- Meatball
- Kiwi
- Fig
Halloween cat names
Here are some of the spookiest, creepiest and sweetest Halloween cat names.
- Cauldron
- Cobweb
- Coven
- Devil
- Diablo
- Dracula
- Lucifer
- Magic
- Nightmare
- Satan
- Ouija
- Voodoo
- Bones
- Broomstick
- Creature
- Exorcist
- Fang
- Ghost
- Goblin
- Goosebump
- Haunt
- Howler
- Jack (short for Jack-o’-Lantern)
- Monster
- Mummy
- Potion
- Scream
- Skeleton
- Skull
- Spider
- Spike
- Spirit
- Spooky
- Tarot
- Werewolf
- Widow
- Wolf
- Wolfman
- Vampire
- Brew
- Candy
- Candy Corn
- Caramel
- Cider
- Hershey
- Marshmallow
- Pumpkin
- Skittles
- Snickers
- Sprinkles
- Tootsie
- Treat
- Trick
- Twix
- Beetlejuice
- Bewitched
- Binx
- Bram (Bram Stoker)
- Buffy
- Burton (Tim Burton)
- Carrie
- Casper
- Chucky
- Cousin Itt
- Crane
- Cruella
- Cullen
- Damien
- Dexter
- Dr. Frank-N-Furter
- Dr. Jekyll
- Edward Scissorhands
- Elvira
- Fester
- Frankenstein
- Freddy
- Gaston
- Gomez
- Gremlin
- Hannibal
- Hitchcock (Alfred Hitchcock)
- Hocus
- Jack Skellington
- Jafar
- Lily Munster
- Lurch
- Maleficent
- Matilda
- Medusa
- Mertin
- Morticia
- Mr. Hyde (works perfectly with Dr. Jekyll if you have two cats)
- Omen
- Pennywise
- Phoebe
- Piper
- Pocus
- Prue
- Pugsley
- Rosemary
- Sabrina
- Sanderson
- Sarah
- Sookie
- Tabitha
- Wednesday
- Winnifred
