501 Cat Names For Every Personality And Breed

One of the best parts of getting a new cat is coming up with a name.

But with so many options, where do you even begin?

The Dodo came up with a list of 501 of the best cat names to help you choose, and it has everything from black cat names to funny cat names to Disney cat names — so there’s something for everyone.

Boy cat names

These are some of the most popular boy cat names.

Oliver

Max

Tiger

Leo

Ollie

Felix

Charlie

Jack

Loki

Simba

Simon

Finn

Louie

Gus

Henry

Gizmo

Winston

Sammy

Jasper

Milo

Oscar

Buddy

Toby

Apollo

George

Jax

Theo

Girl cat names

Here are some of the most popular girl cat names.

Lily

Bella

Sophie

Stella

Gracie

Luna

Zoe

Sadie

Lucy

Lola

Cleo

Chloe

Nala

Kitty

Penny

Molly

Rosie

Pepper

Olive

Daisy

Bailey

Addie

Bessie

Buttercup

Funny cat names

If you prefer funny names, you’ll love these (even the puns).

Clawdia

Jennifur

Twinkie

Fluffy

Tabbytha

Veronicat

Diva

Jessicat

Tweety

Sylvester

Caesar

Chunky

Muffy

Mouse

Paul

Chad

Kyle

Chandler

Kevin

Augustus

Bill

Stan

Alex

John

Doug

William

Fred

Clint

Eleanor

Hannah

Christina

Katherine

Myrtle

Kimberly

Elizabeth

Margaret

Debra

Elaine

Janet

Mary

Catniss

Don Drapurr

Purrito

Kit Cat

Catsup

Catastrophe

Catsanova

Lucifurr

Hello Kitty

Alley (Cat)

Hairy Potter

Catzilla

Ravenclaw

Birdie

Picatso

Santa Claws

The Great Catsby

Cattitude

Cat Stevens

Catpernicus

Mr. Meowgi

Fuzz Aldrin

Kitty Purry

Purrfect

Catatonic

Furby

Black cat names

If you have a black cat, try one of these names.

Midnight

Night

Raven

Shadow

Ash

Smokey

Smoke

Velvet

Charcoal

Jet

Ink

Orange cat names

These names are perfect for an orange cat.

Clementine

Orange

Apricot

Ginger

Butterscotch

Whiskey

Cheeto

Dorito

Honey

Butternut

Penny

Copper

Mango

Coral

Black-and-white cat names

Here are a bunch of names that’ll match your black-and-white cat perfectly.

Oreo

Cookie

Spot

Patch

Patches

Domino

Checkers

Dice

Marble

Dot

Dottie

Cow

Smudge

Grey cat names

You’ll find the best grey cat names in this list.

Blue

Cinder

Pewter

Cloud

Stormy

Coal

Dust

Dusty

Granite

Slate

Silver

Stone

Lavender

Plum

Gris

Koala

White cat names

Here are some of the best names for your white cat.

Coconut

Snow

Creampuff

Butter

Cotton

Cottonball

Winter

Snowball

Snowflake

Powder

Luna

Sugar

Milky

Blanco/a

Bianca

Beige

Pearl

Vanilla

Ice

Tofu

Moon

Calico cat names

These are some popular calico cat names.

Amaretto

Calypso

Chestnut

Neapolitan

Opal

Rye

Trixie

Truffle

Turtle

Mosaic

Camo

Callie

Amber

Fawn

Tortoise

Paprika

Siamese cat names

These names are perfect for your Siamese cat.

Boots

Smoke

Socks

Birch

S’mores

Sesame

Latte

Mocha

Tiramisu

Miso

Nutmeg

Sphinx

Hazel

Cappuccino

Sapphire

Elizabeth Taylor (for the blue eyes)

Mittens

Si (Lady and the Tramp)

Am (Lady and the Tramp)

Kit (Charmed)

Willow

Sky

Chai

Cool cat names

These are some of the coolest cat names for your badass BFF.

Tiger

Bandit

Prince

Romeo

Maverick

Harley

Bentley

Ivy

Roxy

Pixie

Zelda

Jade

Athena

Violet

Wicked

Panther

Halloween

Eclipse

Twilight

Jinx

Salem

Karma

Onyx

Friday

Indigo

Lilith

Wizard

Witch

Earl (Earl grey tea)

Mercury

Chrome

Storm

Thunder

Misty

Lightning

Rocky

Smoke

Nimbus

Merlin

Heather

Thor

Cloudy

Snowy

Blizzard

Crystal

Angel

Swan

Icy

Diamond

Owl

Alaska

Glacier

Lotus

Shimmer

Fire

Autumn

Blaze

Ember

Crimson

Fox

Foxy

Cheetah

Cayenne

Garfield

Chili

Mimosa

Gold

Goldie

Ruby

Topaz

Sienna

Disney cat names

If you’re a big Disney fan, you’ll love these Disney-inspired cat names.

Tigger

Simba

Nala

Mufasa

Scar

Pumbaa

Timon

Sassy

Duchess

Thomas O’Malley

Marie

Toulouse

Berlioz

Roquefort

Scat Cat

Waldo

Peppo

Billy Boss

Boo

Sulley

Nemo

Dory

Bambi

Ariel

Ursula

Hercules

Meg

Pegasus

Belle

Beast

Tiana

Moana

Mulan

Tarzan

Jasmine

Aladdin

Abu

Elsa

Anna

Olaf

Lilo

Stitch

Alice

Cheshire

Lady

Tramp

Dumbo

Baloo

Mickey

Minnie

Donald

Food names for cats

You can’t go wrong with a food name for your cat, so try one of these names.

Tuna

Biscuit

Brownie

Dumpling

Chocolate

Cocoa

Cinnamon

Almond

Peanut

Maple

Pecan

Coffee

Café

Fudge

Butterfinger

Tootsie Roll

Beans

Peaches

Sushi

Pickles

Waffles

Pancake

Nacho

Taco

Curry

Alfredo

Gumbo

Noodle

Nugget

Popcorn

Reuben

Cashew

Chip

Toast

Papaya

Spice

Cherry

Basil

Meatball

Kiwi

Fig

Halloween cat names

Here are some of the spookiest, creepiest and sweetest Halloween cat names.

Cauldron

Cobweb

Coven

Devil

Diablo

Dracula

Lucifer

Magic

Nightmare

Satan

Ouija

Voodoo

Bones

Broomstick

Creature

Exorcist

Fang

Ghost

Goblin

Goosebump

Haunt

Howler

Jack (short for Jack-o’-Lantern)

Monster

Mummy

Potion

Scream

Skeleton

Skull

Spider

Spike

Spirit

Spooky

Tarot

Werewolf

Widow

Wolf

Wolfman

Vampire

Brew

Candy

Candy Corn

Caramel

Cider

Hershey

Marshmallow

Pumpkin

Skittles

Snickers

Sprinkles

Tootsie

Treat

Trick

Twix

Beetlejuice

Bewitched

Binx

Bram (Bram Stoker)

Buffy

Burton (Tim Burton)

Carrie

Casper

Chucky

Cousin Itt

Crane

Cruella

Cullen

Damien

Dexter

Dr. Frank-N-Furter

Dr. Jekyll

Edward Scissorhands

Elvira

Fester

Frankenstein

Freddy

Gaston

Gomez

Gremlin

Hannibal

Hitchcock (Alfred Hitchcock)

Hocus

Jack Skellington

Jafar

Lily Munster

Lurch

Maleficent

Matilda

Medusa

Mertin

Morticia

Mr. Hyde (works perfectly with Dr. Jekyll if you have two cats)

Omen

Pennywise

Phoebe

Piper

Pocus

Prue

Pugsley

Rosemary

Sabrina

Sanderson

Sarah

Sookie

Tabitha

Wednesday

Winnifred



