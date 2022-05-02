501 Cat Names For Every Personality And Breed

Every cat name you could need 😻😸

By Lauren Taylor

Published on 5/2/2022 at 11:57 AM

cat laying down with a name tag

One of the best parts of getting a new cat is coming up with a name.

But with so many options, where do you even begin?

The Dodo came up with a list of 501 of the best cat names to help you choose, and it has everything from black cat names to funny cat names to Disney cat names — so there’s something for everyone.

Boy cat names

These are some of the most popular boy cat names.

  • Oliver
  • Max
  • Tiger
  • Leo
  • Ollie
  • Felix
  • Charlie
  • Jack
  • Loki
  • Simba
  • Simon
  • Finn
  • Louie
  • Gus
  • Henry
  • Gizmo
  • Winston
  • Sammy
  • Jasper
  • Milo
  • Oscar
  • Buddy
  • Toby
  • Apollo
  • George
  • Jax
  • Theo

Girl cat names

Here are some of the most popular girl cat names.

  • Lily
  • Bella
  • Sophie
  • Stella
  • Gracie
  • Luna
  • Zoe
  • Sadie
  • Lucy
  • Lola
  • Cleo
  • Chloe
  • Nala
  • Kitty
  • Penny
  • Molly
  • Rosie
  • Pepper
  • Olive
  • Daisy
  • Bailey
  • Addie
  • Bessie
  • Buttercup

Funny cat names

If you prefer funny names, you’ll love these (even the puns).

  • Clawdia
  • Jennifur
  • Twinkie
  • Fluffy
  • Tabbytha
  • Veronicat
  • Diva
  • Jessicat
  • Tweety
  • Sylvester
  • Caesar
  • Chunky
  • Muffy
  • Mouse
  • Paul
  • Chad
  • Kyle
  • Chandler
  • Kevin
  • Augustus
  • Bill
  • Stan
  • Alex
  • John
  • Doug
  • William
  • Fred
  • Clint
  • Eleanor
  • Hannah
  • Christina
  • Katherine
  • Myrtle
  • Kimberly
  • Elizabeth
  • Margaret
  • Debra
  • Elaine
  • Janet
  • Mary
  • Catniss
  • Don Drapurr
  • Purrito
  • Kit Cat
  • Catsup
  • Catastrophe
  • Catsanova
  • Lucifurr
  • Hello Kitty
  • Alley (Cat)
  • Hairy Potter
  • Catzilla
  • Ravenclaw
  • Birdie
  • Picatso
  • Santa Claws
  • The Great Catsby
  • Cattitude
  • Cat Stevens
  • Catpernicus
  • Mr. Meowgi
  • Fuzz Aldrin
  • Kitty Purry
  • Purrfect
  • Catatonic
  • Furby

Black cat names

If you have a black cat, try one of these names.

  • Midnight
  • Night
  • Raven
  • Shadow
  • Ash
  • Smokey
  • Smoke
  • Velvet
  • Charcoal
  • Jet
  • Ink

Orange cat names

These names are perfect for an orange cat.

  • Clementine
  • Orange
  • Apricot
  • Ginger
  • Butterscotch
  • Whiskey
  • Cheeto
  • Dorito
  • Honey
  • Butternut
  • Penny
  • Copper
  • Mango
  • Coral

Black-and-white cat names

Here are a bunch of names that’ll match your black-and-white cat perfectly.

  • Oreo
  • Cookie
  • Spot
  • Patch
  • Patches
  • Domino
  • Checkers
  • Dice
  • Marble
  • Dot
  • Dottie
  • Cow
  • Smudge

Grey cat names

You’ll find the best grey cat names in this list.

  • Blue
  • Cinder
  • Pewter
  • Cloud
  • Stormy
  • Coal
  • Dust
  • Dusty
  • Granite
  • Slate
  • Silver
  • Stone
  • Lavender
  • Plum
  • Gris
  • Koala

White cat names

Here are some of the best names for your white cat.

  • Coconut
  • Snow
  • Creampuff
  • Butter
  • Cotton
  • Cottonball
  • Winter
  • Snowball
  • Snowflake
  • Powder
  • Luna
  • Sugar
  • Milky
  • Blanco/a
  • Bianca
  • Beige
  • Pearl
  • Vanilla
  • Ice
  • Tofu
  • Moon

Calico cat names

These are some popular calico cat names.

  • Amaretto
  • Calypso
  • Chestnut
  • Neapolitan
  • Opal
  • Rye
  • Trixie
  • Truffle
  • Turtle
  • Mosaic
  • Camo
  • Callie
  • Amber
  • Fawn
  • Tortoise
  • Paprika

Siamese cat names

These names are perfect for your Siamese cat.

  • Boots
  • Smoke
  • Socks
  • Birch
  • S’mores
  • Sesame
  • Latte
  • Mocha
  • Tiramisu
  • Miso
  • Nutmeg
  • Sphinx
  • Hazel
  • Cappuccino
  • Sapphire
  • Elizabeth Taylor (for the blue eyes)
  • Mittens
  • Si (Lady and the Tramp)
  • Am (Lady and the Tramp)
  • Kit (Charmed)
  • Willow
  • Sky
  • Chai

Cool cat names

These are some of the coolest cat names for your badass BFF.

  • Tiger
  • Bandit
  • Prince
  • Romeo
  • Maverick
  • Harley
  • Bentley
  • Ivy
  • Roxy
  • Pixie
  • Zelda
  • Jade
  • Athena
  • Violet
  • Wicked
  • Panther
  • Halloween
  • Eclipse
  • Twilight
  • Jinx
  • Salem
  • Karma
  • Onyx
  • Friday
  • Indigo
  • Lilith
  • Wizard
  • Witch
  • Earl (Earl grey tea)
  • Mercury
  • Chrome
  • Storm
  • Thunder
  • Misty
  • Lightning
  • Rocky
  • Smoke
  • Nimbus
  • Merlin
  • Heather
  • Thor
  • Cloudy
  • Snowy
  • Blizzard
  • Crystal
  • Angel
  • Swan
  • Icy
  • Diamond
  • Owl
  • Alaska
  • Glacier
  • Lotus
  • Shimmer
  • Fire
  • Autumn
  • Blaze
  • Ember
  • Crimson
  • Fox
  • Foxy
  • Cheetah
  • Cayenne
  • Garfield
  • Chili
  • Mimosa
  • Gold
  • Goldie
  • Ruby
  • Topaz
  • Sienna

Disney cat names

If you’re a big Disney fan, you’ll love these Disney-inspired cat names.

  • Tigger
  • Simba
  • Nala
  • Mufasa
  • Scar
  • Pumbaa
  • Timon
  • Sassy
  • Duchess
  • Thomas O’Malley
  • Marie
  • Toulouse
  • Berlioz
  • Roquefort
  • Scat Cat
  • Waldo
  • Peppo
  • Billy Boss
  • Boo
  • Sulley
  • Nemo
  • Dory
  • Bambi
  • Ariel
  • Ursula
  • Hercules
  • Meg
  • Pegasus
  • Belle
  • Beast
  • Tiana
  • Moana
  • Mulan
  • Tarzan
  • Jasmine
  • Aladdin
  • Abu
  • Elsa
  • Anna
  • Olaf
  • Lilo
  • Stitch
  • Alice
  • Cheshire
  • Lady
  • Tramp
  • Dumbo
  • Baloo
  • Mickey
  • Minnie
  • Donald

Food names for cats

You can’t go wrong with a food name for your cat, so try one of these names.

  • Tuna
  • Biscuit
  • Brownie
  • Dumpling
  • Chocolate
  • Cocoa
  • Cinnamon
  • Almond
  • Peanut
  • Maple
  • Pecan
  • Coffee
  • Café
  • Fudge
  • Butterfinger
  • Tootsie Roll
  • Beans
  • Peaches
  • Sushi
  • Pickles
  • Waffles
  • Pancake
  • Nacho
  • Taco
  • Curry
  • Alfredo
  • Gumbo
  • Noodle
  • Nugget
  • Popcorn
  • Reuben
  • Cashew
  • Chip
  • Toast
  • Papaya
  • Spice
  • Cherry
  • Basil
  • Meatball
  • Kiwi
  • Fig

Halloween cat names

Here are some of the spookiest, creepiest and sweetest Halloween cat names.

  • Cauldron
  • Cobweb
  • Coven
  • Devil
  • Diablo
  • Dracula
  • Lucifer
  • Magic
  • Nightmare
  • Satan
  • Ouija
  • Voodoo
  • Bones
  • Broomstick
  • Creature
  • Exorcist
  • Fang
  • Ghost
  • Goblin
  • Goosebump
  • Haunt
  • Howler
  • Jack (short for Jack-o’-Lantern)
  • Monster
  • Mummy
  • Potion
  • Scream
  • Skeleton
  • Skull
  • Spider
  • Spike
  • Spirit
  • Spooky
  • Tarot
  • Werewolf
  • Widow
  • Wolf
  • Wolfman
  • Vampire
  • Brew
  • Candy
  • Candy Corn
  • Caramel
  • Cider
  • Hershey
  • Marshmallow
  • Pumpkin
  • Skittles
  • Snickers
  • Sprinkles
  • Tootsie
  • Treat
  • Trick
  • Twix
  • Beetlejuice
  • Bewitched
  • Binx
  • Bram (Bram Stoker)
  • Buffy
  • Burton (Tim Burton)
  • Carrie
  • Casper
  • Chucky
  • Cousin Itt
  • Crane
  • Cruella
  • Cullen
  • Damien
  • Dexter
  • Dr. Frank-N-Furter
  • Dr. Jekyll
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Elvira
  • Fester
  • Frankenstein
  • Freddy
  • Gaston
  • Gomez
  • Gremlin
  • Hannibal
  • Hitchcock (Alfred Hitchcock)
  • Hocus
  • Jack Skellington
  • Jafar
  • Lily Munster
  • Lurch
  • Maleficent
  • Matilda
  • Medusa
  • Mertin
  • Morticia
  • Mr. Hyde (works perfectly with Dr. Jekyll if you have two cats)
  • Omen
  • Pennywise
  • Phoebe
  • Piper
  • Pocus
  • Prue
  • Pugsley
  • Rosemary
  • Sabrina
  • Sanderson
  • Sarah
  • Sookie
  • Tabitha
  • Wednesday
  • Winnifred


If all these names weren’t enough, you can check out even more names in these other lists: