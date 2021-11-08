How Much Will It Cost To Microchip My Cat?

You’ve heard all about the benefits of microchipping your cat, but is it worth the price?

The cost of your cat’s microchip includes the chip itself and the vet visit to implant it, but the upside is that you’ll only have to pay for it once.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, to find out how exactly your cat’s microchip cost breaks down.

What is microchipping a cat?



Microchipping your cat is like giving your cat a collar with an ID tag, except the microchip will be under his skin so it’ll never fall off.

“A pet’s microchip is a permanent ID that is implanted under the skin,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo. “The microchip contains a unique number for your pet and contact information for the microchip company with the owner’s and pet’s information.”

The information stored in your cat’s microchip is the same you’d put on an ID tag around his neck — it includes your phone number, your address and your cat’s name. Sometimes it may also include some medical information.

That information gets picked up when it’s scanned by a microchip reader, which can be found at most vet clinics or animal shelters.

“​​The microchip is implanted under the skin between a pet’s shoulder blades,” Dr. Burch said. “A microchip scanner is passed over the shoulder blades to reveal the unique identification number. The scanner will emit a low radio frequency to power the microchip. When the microchip is powered, the unique identification number is sent to the scanner.”

How much does it cost to microchip a cat?



The good thing about the cost of your cat’s microchip is that it’s a one-time expense.

“​​The average cost of a microchip is $45, which includes the implantation fee but not the veterinary examination fee,” Dr. Burch said.

Factoring in the vet exam expense does increase the cost a little bit.

“The cost breakdown for a microchip is $55 for the examination and $45 for the microchip and implantation,” Dr. Burch said.

The exact cost will vary depending on where you get your cat microchipped, since different vets will have different exam fees.

How to find a lost cat with a microchip



Using a microchip makes it way easier to find your lost cat.

“Cats who are microchipped have a higher success rate of being reunited with their family compared to pets who are not microchipped,” Dr. Burch said.

If your lost cat ends up at a vet’s office, a rescue or a shelter, the staff can scan him to see if he’s microchipped. If he is, the scanner will read the ID number on his chip, which will allow them to access your contact information through the microchip company’s database.

And once they have your information, they can reach out to you directly to let you know they found your BFF.

So while the cost of your cat’s microchip — combined with the vet exam fee — can feel like a lot, just remember it’s only a one-time thing that can really help you find your pet if he ever runs off.

And you can’t put a price on reuniting with your pet.