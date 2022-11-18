We consulted the pros and found some of the best cat leash options available to buy online and learned why they’re so loved. From basic starter leashes to a flashing LED leash for nighttime walks, there’s something on this list for every cat who is dreaming of going outside.

“Leash training a cat is a process that can take time, but in the end provides you an opportunity to bring your sweet feline out into the world with you in a way that is safe and helps them feel secure,” Kate Karam, resident pet expert at Chewy , told The Dodo.

If your curious cat loves staring out the window, imagining herself out there, then you’ve probably considered training her to walk on a leash to help her live her best life. Just like dogs, cats can be trained to wear a harness and leash and go on daily walks — and starting off that training with getting the right gear is the first step to success.

Keep in mind that leash training and walking may not be suitable for all cats. “Leash walking is not for most cats,” Meagan Licari, a representative with Puppy Kitty NYC, told The Dodo. But for cats who warm up to the idea of walking, “owners must get their cats used to the harness and triple check it fits properly before use,” Licari said.

“Shy cats should never be brought out on a leash and should remain indoors at all times,” Licari noted. “You also should always have a carrier with you at all times [if/when you’re out on a walk], in case a situation arises where it's not safe for the cat to be on a leash. Example, dogs off leash, children, fireworks, crowds.”

What to look for when shopping for a cat leash

Before you purchase a leash, there are two main features you’ll want to take into consideration, according to the experts.

Style and length

The style and length of your cat’s leash are two considerations that go hand in hand.

“I recommend a flat leash between four and six feet, which allows your cat some freedom to explore but keeps you in control,” cat behavior expert Dr. Mikel Delgado of the Rover Dog People Panel told The Dodo.

“I have always used the plain, flat leashes with my own cats,” veterinarian Dr. Sandra Mitchell told The Dodo.

There are also bungee-style and woven leashes that can be purchased for your cat, but those leashes may be best for cats who are already used to walking with a nylon flat leash. We’ll go more into detail about bungee and woven leashes later.

The best cat leashes you can buy

According to the experts, these are some of the best cat leashes you can grab for training your cat to go on walks and be outdoors.