30 Of The Best Cat Jokes For Kids

If you love laughing with your friends and family just as much as you love cats, then it’s time to bulk up your joke collection with these hilarious cat jokes.

The Dodo found some of the funniest, cleverest and most seriously silly cat jokes for kids that will leave you on the floor laughing.

Prepare to laugh until you cry!

Why do cats always get their way? They are very purr-suasive. What is a cat's favorite movie? The Sound of Mew-sic. What is a cat's favorite color? Purr-ple. How do cats stop crimes? They call claw enforcement. What do you call a cat wearing shoes? Puss in boots. What did the kitten have at her birthday party? A pounce house. Why was the cat so upset? Because he was in a bad mewd. What do baby cats wear instead of using the litter box? Diapurrs. Why was the cat using the computer for hours on end? He wanted to keep an eye on the mouse. Why can't a group of cats get together to play cards? There are too many cheetahs. What do you call a pile of kittens? A meow-ntain. What did the cat say after making a bad joke? “Just kitten!” How does a cat decide what he wants from the store? He flips through the cat-alog. What is a cat’s favorite kitchen tool? The whisk-er. Why did the cat get mad when you didn’t laugh at his joke? He took it purr-sonally. Why can’t you watch a movie with a cat? He can’t stop pushing the paws button. Why did the teenage cat get sent to his room? He had a bad cat-ttitude. What’s it called when all the cat treats are gone? A cat-astrophe. What do cats look for in a boyfriend or girlfriend? A great purr-sonality. In what kind of weather is a vet the busiest? When it's raining cats and dogs. What does a cat have that no other animal has? Kittens. Why do cats always win video games? Because they have nine lives. Which day of the week do cats love the most? Caturday. Why didn’t the cat eat the lemon? He didn’t want to be a sour-puss. If lights run on electricity and cars run on gas, what do cats run on? Their paws. Why was the cat afraid of the tree? Because of its bark. What was the cat's favorite subject in school? Hisss-tory. What do cats have to do in the morning? Read the mews-paper. What did the alien say to the cat? “Take me to your litter.” How do cats resolve an argument? They hiss and make up.



Keep a couple of these kid-friendly cat jokes in your pocket and you’ll be able to make anyone’s day!



