8 Of The Cutest Jackets And Coats You Can Buy For Your Cat
Turns out cat jackets are a thing 🧥
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
People dress up their dogs all the time, but did you know that they make jackets for cats too?
Whether you want to keep your cat warm on a walk or you just want her to be a little more stylish, a jacket’s perfect if you want to work on your cat’s fashion game.
To help you out, The Dodo found eight of the best cat jackets out there so you can find the one that fits your cat’s style perfectly (do it for the ’gram).
If you’re looking for a casual style for your cat, look no further than this cat jean jacket. It’s made of comfy cotton, has a button closure to easily dress your cat and comes in multiple sizes.
Your cat will be the coolest cat around in this leather jacket with studs on the back. It has a leash hook, so your cat can wear it on walks, and it’s windproof and has a fur lining to keep your cat warm in the winter.
This jacket is vet-recommended for anxiety (your cat’s, not yours). The jacket fits snugly to calm your cat and comes in multiple sizes.
This is a cozy hooded jacket to keep your cat comfy around the house. It’s machine-washable and has a cute little mustache on the hood.
If your cat is super glamorous, this is the perfect jacket for her! The jacket is handmade and has majorly fluffy sleeves to help your cat stand out from the crowd.
You’ll love this cow print cat jacket if you’re an animal print lover! It has tons of five-star reviews from other cat parents.
This puffy jacket has a furry hood that’s ideal for keeping your cat warm in cold weather. It also comes in four colors, so you can pick your cat’s favorite color or get one of each.
This cotton trench coat looks just like a human jacket with little buttons, a hood and a plaid lining.