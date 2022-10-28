The Best Cat Harnesses For Adventurous Cats, According To The Experts

According to those who know a thing or two about cat harnesses, the best cat harness features several adjustable buckles and has detailed sizing instructions to ensure the best fit for your cat.

We consulted with the experts to find out which harnesses are the best, in their opinion, and how you can make sure you’re getting the best cat harness for your situation.

Just like dog harnesses, a cat harness can allow your BFF to go on nature walks and outdoor adventures (or even travel ) with you without any fear of her getting lost, getting hurt, or running away. But how can you find the best cat harness for your pet?

Your cat is curious and adventurous, and it’s in her nature to want to explore the great outdoors. But for many reasons, letting your cat have free rein of the front yard may not be wise, especially in certain locations. So, that’s where cat harnesses come into play.

“Once they get the idea, many cats love to go for walks but also more ambitious outings like hiking,” Kate Karam, resident pet expert at Chewy, told The Dodo. “If your feline has an adventurous side or looks at you with those eyes when you are taking the dog for a walk, fitting them with a harness is a great idea.”

Karam continued, “Make sure to measure first! The best cat harnesses have sizing instructions so you can achieve the right fit.” Most harnesses will require you to measure around your cat’s middle and neck, so make sure you have a soft measuring tape on hand before clicking “add to cart.”

What to look for in a quality cat harness

While shopping for the best cat harness for your cat, you’ll want to keep a few shopping considerations in mind.

Style

There are two main styles of cat harnesses on the market — a vest or jacket style and a nylon strap style.

“I'm a fan of the jacket-style harness,” veterinarian Dr. Sandra Mitchell told The Dodo, “primarily because they are really hard for the cat to get out of, but quick and easy for the owner to put on. They can be adjusted to a varying degree of snugness, which can help maximize comfort.”

However, Dr. Mitchell says that these vest-style harnesses may also be harder for cats to get used to wearing. “Because they do cover a lot of the body, some cats need time to get used to them,” she said, “but once they do, they are pretty safe.”

Nylon strap harnesses may be more comfortable for cats who don’t like the feeling of excess material on them, and they’re also extremely adjustable. Most nylon harnesses are just a configuration of three straps — two of which go around the body and neck and have adjustable buckles that help you get a custom fit.

The best cat harnesses according to the experts

After consulting experts and pet parents, these are the best cat harnesses you can buy for your adventurous BFF.