Unintentionally Hilarious Cat Grooming Tools You Didn’t Know You Needed
Grooming a cat is no easy task.
Luckily, there are plenty of grooming tools that can help make it easier. And much, much weirder.
But hey, it’s totally fine because these cat grooming tools actually help get the job done, and some of them provide much-needed protection from your little monster (he won’t even know how ridiculous he looks).
secured in a corner pocket so he can’t scratch or swat at you (no matter how much he might want to), which allows you to trim his nails without getting shredded. Though this bag looks super strange, it’s quite useful. Your cat will be suspended with each limb secured in a corner pocket so he can’t scratch or swat at you (no matter how much he might want to), which allows you to trim his nails without getting shredded. The hardest part is getting your cat into the cat straight jacket — AHEM, bag. You should introduce your cat slowly (and with lots of cat treats) so he doesn’t freak out.
No, these gloves aren’t for housework or gardening. They’re for giving your cat the best brushing (and massage!) of his life. And since you’re only using your hands (instead of a scary brush), your cat might actually let you brush him for once.
Does your cat claw you the moment you lay a finger on him? If so, these gloves are *chef’s kiss*. They’re scratch-resistant and super long, so your hands and your arms are both safe. You’ll want to take some photos while you’re wearing them.
If you have a cat who sheds a lot, you probably have a decent vacuum for your floor. (If you don’t, you definitely should!) But what you don’t have is one that sucks loose fur directly from your cat. Why wait for the fur to fall? You might as well suck it up from the source! But seriously though, this vacuum actually works wonders. It sucks up a ton of loose fur and does it quietly, so you won’t scare your cat off. Plus, you can take it with you! So if you’re staying at a friend’s place with your cat, you can be proactive about his shedding (and be the best house guest ever)!
There are two types of cats on this planet: cats who hate baths and cats who tolerate them. OK, there are some cats that like baths — but it’s super rare. And that’s why grooming tools like this mesh cat-washing bag were invented. Basically, you put your cat’s body in the bag (super slowly and with care), and he’ll stay put during all kinds of fun grooming activities, like bathing, trimming his nails, brushing his teeth or cleaning his ears (but the mesh material makes it especially practical for bathing). Similar to the cat bag above, introduce this new grooming tool slowly, with lots of treats, and never force it.
This pink robe is actually too cute not to own. If your cat likes to dress up, you should really think about adding this to his fashion collection. The robe is a nice quality and has a microfiber material that’s quick-drying, so your cat won’t have to walk around soaking wet post-bath. Throw this in the dryer for a few minutes before putting it on your cat to make it extra cozy, and he’ll be in heaven!
Last but not least is the cat brush you put in your mouth. Yep, you read that right! This nifty tool makes it feel like you’re grooming your cat with your tongue, which is a behavior commonly seen in mother cats. It’s said to strengthen your bond with your cat by basically telling him you love him in his “own language.” How cute?
