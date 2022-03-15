So, you’ve decided to take on the task of grooming your cat at home and are now on the search for the best tools to get the job done. You’ve come to the right place.

Having an arsenal of high-quality and effective grooming tools will make the process of grooming pain-free (literally!) and so much easier. Both you and your cat might actually enjoy the experience.

The Dodo sought advice from groomers and vets about which cat grooming tools work best for which jobs so you can put together the perfect cat grooming kit for your cat’s specific needs.

How to groom a cat

Unsurprisingly, how to best groom your cat is all dependent on your cat’s specific needs.

“There are a large number of cats that require grooming, although for some it may not seem like a necessity until they get older,” certified feline master groomer Lynn Paolillo of Cat Naps Cattery told The Dodo. This is because as your cat gets older, she’ll probably groom herself less and might not keep up with scratching her claws, which could result in her nails growing into her pads.

Age aside, long-haired cats will need more grooming attention than cats with shorter fur and hairless cats. All cats require brushing, but cats with longer hair are more prone to matting, which means brushing needs to be more frequent — daily brushing is ideal, but a few times a week should be fine, too.

More in-depth grooming, like baths, nail trims and ear cleaning, can be done less frequently, if at all. You can read more about when and how to give your cat a bath, how to trim your cat’s nails, and if you should be cleaning your cat’s ears to better understand what grooming steps should be added to your routine.

And, as always, you can consult your vet or local cat groomer, who can help you set up a personalized grooming routine for your cat.

“Cat owners should get in the habit of assessing their cat regularly,” Paolillo said. “This includes looking inside their ears and mouth, touching their feet, feeling all over the body, etc.” If you notice mats forming, ears getting gunky or claws growing out of control, it’s time to take action to help your cat out.

Best cat grooming tools

Again, the best cat grooming tools are different for every cat. But according to the experts, there are a handful of tools you should have that work great for every cat.