The Best 6 Cat Grooming Bags So You Can Finally Groom Your Cat At Home
Here's when a grooming bag might come in handy.
If you find yourself dreading trimming your cat’s nails, cleaning her ears or bathing her as much as your cat does, then you may need to invest in a cat grooming bag. These wearable grooming tools comfortably restrain your cat, allowing you to do any necessary grooming without fear of getting scratched, bitten or having your cat run away mid-bath.
There are a variety of different kinds of cat grooming slings and bags out there, with some tailored to specific grooming needs like nail trims, ear cleans and even full-on baths. (Though, it should be noted that not all cats need regular bathing, and experts have weighed in on if you should be bathing your cat at all and when it may be necessary.)
But if you’re comfortable with tackling nail trims and other more minor grooming routines at home, then a grooming bag may just save your sleeves from potential shredding.
Of course, grooming bags aren’t for every cat, and you should never force your cat into a grooming bag if she’s just not having it. But if you take the process slow and allow your cat to get used to the idea of being in a grooming bag, then your nightmare of a grooming routine may turn into a surprisingly pleasant dream.
- Best cat grooming bag for baths: FAMOORE Cat Grooming Bag
- Best cat grooming bag for nail trimming: Top Performance Cat Grooming Bag
- Best cat grooming bag for ear cleaning: Cat-In-The-Bag Cozy Comfort Carrier
What's a cat grooming bag?
A cat grooming bag is a nylon or mesh bag that gets pulled on over your cat’s head and keeps her legs restrained inside. It usually comes with two top handles that you can use to keep your cat in place or safely transfer her from one spot to another.
Some of these bags have four zippers that allow you to access her legs and trim her nails one paw at a time. And other styles only have one opening for her head, making them best for ear cleaning.
How to find the best cat grooming bag
When looking for the best cat grooming bag, you need to use your best judgment to decide if this will be a healthy choice for your cat. Cat groomer Julie Mattes, who owns Feline Fancy in Massachusetts, told The Dodo that stress levels need to be taken into consideration when you’re thinking about trying a grooming bag. “Cats do not handle stress well, and anything out of their normal day can cause stress,” she said, noting that she recommends calling a professional if your cat needs to be restrained in order to be groomed.
“Causing them stress like that as an owner may do more damage to your relationship,” she added. “Every cat is different, and you have to figure out what’s best for each one.”
But if you’re confident your cat will tolerate spending time in a grooming bag, then pay attention to size, style and material so you choose the right one for the task at hand.
Best cat grooming bags
According to pet parents who use cat grooming bags on the regular, these are the three best ones that cats don’t seem to mind.
This bag from FAMOORE is meant to be used as a cat shower bag, as the breathable mesh material allows water and shampoo in and out with ease. You can easily adjust the fit with the five toggles, and the foot openings allow you easy access for nail trims. Just make sure you thoroughly rinse your cat after bathing to make sure no shampoo is left on her skin.
For trimming your cat’s nails, the cat grooming bag from Top Performance is the way to go. It has four zippered openings that help you gain access to your cat’s paws one at a time, and the bag comes in three sizes so you can make sure your cat fits perfectly snug inside.
And for ear cleaning, the cat grooming back from Cat-In-The-Bag is great because it neatly tucks away your cat’s legs, leaving a single opening for her head. Feet can be accessed, if needed, through Velcroed openings and a bottom zipper. The Cozy Comfort Carrier is multi-purpose and can also be used as an alternative cat carrier.
Again, it’s important to remember that your cat shouldn’t be forced into a grooming bag if it’s clearly not something she’s comfortable with. If grooming becomes a stressful issue for both of you, then it’s time to call a groomer or your vet to help out.
