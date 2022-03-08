The Best 6 Cat Grooming Bags So You Can Finally Groom Your Cat At Home

If you find yourself dreading trimming your cat’s nails, cleaning her ears or bathing her as much as your cat does, then you may need to invest in a cat grooming bag. These wearable grooming tools comfortably restrain your cat, allowing you to do any necessary grooming without fear of getting scratched, bitten or having your cat run away mid-bath.

There are a variety of different kinds of cat grooming slings and bags out there, with some tailored to specific grooming needs like nail trims, ear cleans and even full-on baths. (Though, it should be noted that not all cats need regular bathing, and experts have weighed in on if you should be bathing your cat at all and when it may be necessary.)

But if you’re comfortable with tackling nail trims and other more minor grooming routines at home, then a grooming bag may just save your sleeves from potential shredding.

Of course, grooming bags aren’t for every cat, and you should never force your cat into a grooming bag if she’s just not having it. But if you take the process slow and allow your cat to get used to the idea of being in a grooming bag, then your nightmare of a grooming routine may turn into a surprisingly pleasant dream.

What's a cat grooming bag?

A cat grooming bag is a nylon or mesh bag that gets pulled on over your cat’s head and keeps her legs restrained inside. It usually comes with two top handles that you can use to keep your cat in place or safely transfer her from one spot to another.

Some of these bags have four zippers that allow you to access her legs and trim her nails one paw at a time. And other styles only have one opening for her head, making them best for ear cleaning.

How to find the best cat grooming bag

When looking for the best cat grooming bag, you need to use your best judgment to decide if this will be a healthy choice for your cat. Cat groomer Julie Mattes, who owns Feline Fancy in Massachusetts, told The Dodo that stress levels need to be taken into consideration when you’re thinking about trying a grooming bag. “Cats do not handle stress well, and anything out of their normal day can cause stress,” she said, noting that she recommends calling a professional if your cat needs to be restrained in order to be groomed.

“Causing them stress like that as an owner may do more damage to your relationship,” she added. “Every cat is different, and you have to figure out what’s best for each one.”

But if you’re confident your cat will tolerate spending time in a grooming bag, then pay attention to size, style and material so you choose the right one for the task at hand.

Best cat grooming bags

According to pet parents who use cat grooming bags on the regular, these are the three best ones that cats don’t seem to mind.