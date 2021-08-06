13 Gifts That Will Make Your Cat Love You Even More
Spoiling your cat can be so much fun.
It doesn’t matter whether you treat him to a catnip mouse toy or a fancy automatic litter box — your cat will definitely appreciate the effort (even if he doesn’t always make it super obvious).
And you know your cat deserves all the gifts because, duh, he’s awesome!
So if you want to get your cat a little something for being the best ever, check out some of these cat gifts rounded up by The Dodo.
The Yeowww! catnip banana is super popular, and it totally makes sense why. The catnip has really strict quality standards and it’s cured in a special way that makes the product extra potent. We tested this catnip toy with our own cats, and they couldn’t stop kangaroo-kicking it around. So cute!
These Temptation treats are hands-down the best way to get your cat’s attention. Just shake the bag a bit and you’ll have your cat at your feet in no time. Cats really just love them that much! And pet parents love these treats, too, because the crunchy texture on the outside actually does wonders for keeping your cat’s teeth clean.
This brush is the ultimate go-to grooming tool for both long- and short-haired cats. The unique bristles go super deep into the coat to groom the undercoat and prevent mats from forming. Plus, it’ll give your cat a nice massage, so he might even look forward to his next grooming sesh!
You can prevent scarf-and-barf with an interactive cat feeder, like this SlimCat feeder ball. Your cat will love rolling this around until her food falls out, and you’ll love that she’s eating a lot slower. (So you can say goodbye to her upset stomach!)
Cats are known to be picky eaters, but even so, most cats love these lickable cat treats. They’re so tasty for cats that you can use them as a standalone snack or tempt him to eat his regular food by using the treat as a topper. We reviewed these cat treats, and not only did our cats love them, but we discovered they’re not super smelly — which is definitely not typical of most wet cat treats.
If you really want to keep your cat’s teeth clean, these Greenies will absolutely do the job. (You should still brush your cat’s teeth and take him in for an annual cleaning, though.) Greenies for cats comes in three different flavors: tuna, catnip and chicken — all of which your cat will probably find delicious. We know ours did!
The Ripple Rug is super fun for cats. It comes with a ton of places to hide and sink his claws into for a big stretch. It’s not just for sleeping, though. Your cat will have a ball jumping around on the rug, especially if there’s another cat around! We totally recommend this play rug, especially if your cat is particularly energetic or destructive!
Every cat needs a scratching post. Without one, your furniture is at risk for some serious destruction, thanks to your cat’s claws. This post from SmartCat is a highly rated option that’s known for its sturdiness and large size.
This cat bed is exceptionally cozy for your cat. And cats who love tight spaces (most cats) will be drawn to its cave-like construction. What’s awesome about this cave bed is that it can be easily flattened if it’s too warm to snuggle. Our reviewers found this cave bed to be super stylish, so it’ll probably look great in your home, too.
Did you know that water fountains can encourage cats to drink more? This vet-recommended cat water fountain is made with a pet-safe ceramic and comes in four different fun colors. The water comes out by bubbling up at the top of the fountain, which makes it super quiet and perfect for cats who get freaked out by strange noises.
This cat tree is super elegant-looking, and your cat will love it, too. There are plenty of spots to hang out in and there’s even a fun dangling cat toy for when your cat’s feeling playful. This cat tree actually comes in four different versions, so you can find one that suits your cat’s preferences.
Give your cat what he really wants: to be fed as early as possible in the morning. Since this automatic cat feeder can be set up to feed your cat at preset times, that means he won’t be bothering you at 6 a.m. for some breakfast.
This automatic cat litter box is definitely a splurge, but it’s well worth it. If you’re going to get an automatic litter box, you might as well go all out and get one with all the bells and whistles (like the fact that it connects to an app!). We tested this litter box on our own office cats, and reviewers found that it effectively cut their scooping time in half. Total win.